A total of 210 teachers and 2,822 students remain isolated due to having had contact with any of the 2,011 positive cases of Covid-19 -274 teachers and 1,737 students- that have led to quarantines in 487 educational centers in the Region of Murcia since the beginning of the course school, Monday, September 14.

This means 31 new positives – 29 students and two teachers – in the last 24 hours, according to Community sources in a note. The Ministry of Education recalls that there are 280,000 students and 27,000 teachers in the Region, so that the 210 isolated teachers represent 0.7% of the total, and the 2,822 students, 1%. In addition, 13,668 students and 1,381 teachers have already returned to classrooms after exceeding the quarantine period.

Regarding the situation of the centers, in the San Pablo CEU subsidiary school in Molina de Segura two positive students have been detected, with a total of two isolates (all students) in each case.

The Juan de la Cierva institute in Murcia has counted one positive student and three isolated students (the positive one and two students) and the Doctor Pedro Guillén de Archena institute one positive student and three isolated students (the positive one and two students).

The Hispania de Cartagena subsidized school has added one positive student and 19 isolated students (the positive one, 17 students and a teacher, that is, a nursery class) and the San José de La Alberca subsidized school, in Murcia, one positive student and two isolated (the positive and a teacher).

At the San Antonio de Molina de Segura public school, one student has tested positive for Covid-19, leaving three isolates (the positive one and two students) and at the Juana Rodríguez de Moratalla public school, one positive student and five isolates have been detected (the positive and four students).

At the Diego Tortosa de Cieza institute there is one positive student and five isolated students (the positive one and four students); at the La Flota institute in Murcia there is one positive student and four isolated students (the positive one and three students) and at the Pedro Peñalver institute in El Algar (Cartagena) there is one positive student and four isolated students (the positive one and three students).

Likewise, the Virginia Pérez de El Algar public school has registered one positive student and 15 isolated ones (the positive one, thirteen students and one teacher, a nursery class) and the Pedro Rodríguez de Cieza school one positive student and thirteen isolated ones (the positive and twelve students).

In the Alzabara Rural Center of Cueva del Reyllo, in Fuente Álamo, a positive teacher and 23 isolated ones (the positive, 21 students and a teacher, a nursery class) have been detected and in the Marqués de los Vélez de El Palmar institute (Murcia) one student has tested positive and there are three isolates (one positive and two students).

In the Maestro José Castaño public school there is one positive student and 19 isolated (the positive, 17 students and a teacher, a nursery class) and in the Siglo XXI concerted school in Puerto de Mazarrón one positive student and seven isolated (the positive and six students).

At the J. Martínez Ruiz Azorín institute, one student has tested positive and there are five isolates (one positive and four students); at the Mar Menor institute in Santiago de la Ribera, in San Javier, one positive student and two isolated students (both students) and at the Samaniego de Alcantarilla concerted school one positive student and 23 isolated students (one positive, 20 students and two teachers, one Infant classroom).

In the concerted school Nuestra Señora de la Consolación de Espinardo, in Murcia, there is a positive student and 25 isolated ones (the positive one, 20 students and four teachers, a nursery class) and in the public school of San Cristóbal de Cartagena a positive student and four isolated (the positive one and three students).

At the Infante Don Juan Manuel de Murcia institute, a student has tested positive and there are two isolated (the positive and one student); at the Saavedra Fajardo institute, also in Murcia, one positive student and two isolated students (the positive one and 22 students) and at the La Cruz de Totana school one positive student and three isolated students (the positive one and two students).

At the Valle del Leiva institute in Alhama Murcia one student has tested positive and there are five isolates (the positive one and four students) and at the Carlos III integrated vocational center in Cartagena one student has tested positive, leaving three isolates (the positive and two students).

Finally, at the Rambla de Nogalte institute in Puerto Lumbreras, a teacher has tested positive, leaving four isolated (the positive and three students) and the Santa Rosa de Lima public school, in El Palmar (Murcia), has counted one positive student and 22 isolated (the positive one, 16 students and eight teachers, a nursery classroom).