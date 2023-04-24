Women who are victims of rape, abuse, harassed women, women exploited by trafficking networks and pimps, those who are heading towards a forced marriage or those threatened with excision will soon have a place of reference, close and on duty for all the days of the year, where to tell your problem, get advice and ask for and receive immediate help. The Region will have, like all Spanish provinces, at least one crisis center for sexual violence before the end of the year.

No autonomy will be able to make excuses to delay the opening of the doors of the comprehensive care centers beyond next December. A double obligation weighs on all of them. First, legal. The ‘only yes is yes’ law, in force since October 7, ordered the 24-hour centers to function within a maximum period of six months. They should be running since March, but there are only two in Madrid, one in Asturias and the one in Cantabria is about to open.

The second obligation is political and accounting. The 66 million that they have received from the Ministry of Equality to create the infrastructure come from European funds and must be executed, at the risk of losing them, before December 31.

Up to 574 sexual crimes were reported last year in the Region, more than one on average every day

The initiative is not trivial. In the Region, sexual violence has been increasing for years. Only last year, 574 of these cases were reported in the community, more than one on average each day, according to Interior data. Up to 72 violations were recorded by the Civil Guard and Police investigators in just twelve months.

Comprehensive care centers will have the necessary professionals available at all times so that the victim receives psychological, legal and social care in the event of a crisis or emergency unleashed by sexual violence or in response to the need for help in a previous case. A response capacity very similar to that which help centers for victims of gender violence have had for years. Their design guarantees emergency support, but they must also serve to channel aid to the victim in the medium and long term.

This point of reference, of which ideally there should be at least one for every 200,000 inhabitants, will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and will provide face-to-face, telephone and online care without an appointment. They are designed to serve any victim 16 years of age or older. For the cases of minors, specific centers will be created, the children’s homes. Similar, but adapted to their peculiarities.

Their functions do not collide with police work or with that of health and forensic experts. They are a collaborating entity and the necessary complement. Complaints will continue to be filed at the police station or in court and health care for victims, as well as the taking and custody of samples and evidence for forensic reports, will be done in hospitals, as up to now. But the specialists will be able to accompany and assist the victims when carrying out these difficult procedures.

With or without complaint



Women who contact the crisis centers do not need to have filed a complaint. It is desirable, but they will have the same treatment with or without a complaint because they will need help equally and the law guarantees it. The second reason for not demanding a complaint is that, in fact, more than 80% of Spanish women who have suffered sexual violence at some time in their lives never reported it to the authorities. The official macro-survey identified 13.7% of Spanish women (some 2.8 million) as victims of sexual violence and more than 2.2 million had not reported it.

The centers must have at least one coordinator, a psychologist or psychiatrist, a lawyer, a social worker or educator, an administrator, and a social mediator or translator. All specialized in violence against women and crisis care. The protocol recommends that they be women (because the victims usually prefer it that way) and requires that the care be short, medium and long term and that it adapt to the demand, times and needs of the victims. They will inform them –how to act, where to go, the rights that assist them–, they will intervene in crises –transferring the victim to the center or moving to where they are–, they will give psychological help, advise the victim and accompany them in their integral recovery , with residential, work and economic help if needed. They will also lead campaigns to raise awareness against sexual violence and will have a website to inform victims and professionals.

Along with the crisis centers, the administrations have to ensure forensic assessment units and specific protocols for the collection of evidence in all provinces and they must reform the law before autumn so that the courts and prosecutors for violence against women are the ones to deal with them. prosecute these crimes and protect the victims.