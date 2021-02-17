The Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community are the only autonomous regions that receive less than average per capita funding. This is reflected in the study ’45 years of economic, social and business evolution of the autonomous communities in Spain (1975-2020) ‘, prepared by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the General Council of Economists of Spain, presented yesterday.

The regional government took this report as a reference to highlight that Murcia is the autonomous region that has grown the most in recent years, “despite also leading the underfinancing ranking.” Specifically, the study places the Region at the forefront of the generation of wealth in the country, with a growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2.93% per year on average compared to 2.39% nationally. Only La Rioja and the Canary Islands come close. Murcia also leads the growth of investment, with an average annual rate of 8.69%.

Regarding the labor market, the study reflects that the active population has doubled in Murcia, which places it together with the Balearic and Canary Islands as the most active self-employed in that period. Regarding fiscal policies, the Region went from collecting 2,459.1 million euros in 2007 to 2,952.2 million euros in 2017. Javier Celdrán, Minister of the Presidency and Finance, highlights that such data confirm that «we managed higher growth despite being the worst treated by the financing system. “These are data – he adds – that reveal that the policies of economic freedom, low fiscal pressure and openness to the outside of our economy give results.”

As for regional financing, the study addresses its evolution since the 1990s and shows that there are six communities whose financing per capita is always higher than the national average: Asturias, Cantabria, La Rioja, Aragón, Extremadura and Castilla y León It also highlights that Madrid and Catalonia, throughout the entire period considered, place their financing around the average with small differences, while in the rest of the communities the situation varies according to the years. Murcia, on the other hand, is always in the queue.

The study highlights that the Spanish population has increased by 32.4% in the last 45 years, with the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Murcia, Madrid and the Valencia Community leading the way. On the contrary, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Asturias and Galicia have seen their number of inhabitants decrease. Furthermore, Asturias, the Basque Country, Galicia and Castilla y León are the regions with the oldest population. Regarding immigration, Asturias, Galicia and Castilla y León are once again the communities with the least foreign population.

Another aspect analyzed in the study is the evolution of the labor market, which shows strong growth in the population willing to work throughout Spain, although this has not behaved in a homogeneous way. Thus, the potentially active population has doubled in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Murcia, while in Asturias, Castilla y León, Galicia and Extremadura it has barely changed.

In the context of the pandemic generated by Covid-19, the study confirms that the increase in unemployment that began in recent months as a result of the stoppage of productive activity will continue at a higher rate this year.

The president of the Spanish Chamber, José Luis Bonet, highlights “the decisive role played by companies” in the economic trajectory of the communities since 1975: “The business fabric has established itself as the basis of the country’s economic activity, the main source of employment, the guarantee of territorial cohesion and the most important support for the welfare state and the public sector ”.

For his part, the president of the General Council of Economists, Valentín Pich, highlights the work of the regions that, through the development of their competencies, “have been jointly responsible for increasing the quality of life.”

He added that, “although there are still questions to be resolved regarding our system of territorial organization, such as the one related to the financing system, now the debate must focus on getting out of the crisis and, for this, all administrations will have to continue rowing in the same direction with a transparent and cooperative attitude ”.

Since 1975 the differences in GDP per capita between territories have been reduced by 30 percentage points, from 95 in 1975 to only 65 points in 2019 due to the approach to the average of the most disadvantaged regions.

Despite this convergence, the weight of the communities in the national GDP is uneven. Madrid and Catalonia each contribute almost 20% of GDP, although in recent years Madrid has ousted Catalonia from first place. Andalusia ranks third, with 13.6% of GDP. Together, the three regions account for 53% of Spanish GDP, specifically almost 53%. Other autonomous regions that are gaining weight are Murcia, Valencia and the Canary Islands, while the Basque Country and Asturias are the ones that lose the most.