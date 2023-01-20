Sport, gastronomy, history, Easter, patron saint festivities, nature, beach… the Region of Murcia brings together different tourist segments both for the enjoyment of its 1.5 million inhabitants and to attract more national and international visitors. The Madrid International Tourism Fair served this Friday as a showcase for some thirty municipalities to present their offer for the next season.

From the Altiplano, Jumilla announced that the 50th edition of the Harvest Festival will be held from August 11 to 20 with an extensive program of events, and Yecla stressed that the declaration of International Tourist Interest is being pursued for the patron saint festivities in honor of the Virgin of the Castle. Fortuna valued its natural environment, its festivities in honor of San Roque and the Roman sanctuary of the Black Cave, and Abanilla did the same with the outdoor mural on the steps that connects the Plaza del Ayuntamiento with the Sacred Heart of Jesus .

In the Northwest, Caravaca launched the ‘Peregrinas’ project, an updated version of the classic jute sandals, as part of the preparatory stage for the Jubilee Year. Bullas presented the 20 years of the Wine Museum, a space that illustrates all its wine activity, and Cehegín highlighted the fervor for the Virgen de las Maravillas and the project to recover the old town.

On the Mula River, the Albudeite Esparto Grass Museum will open its doors in February and the Mula Castle will soon be fully municipally owned.

Totaneros can now make a pilgrimage along the ‘Camino Eulaliense’, which will take them to the Basilica of Santa Eulalia in Mérida



green bet



In Vega del Segura, Murcia opted for sustainable tourism under four pillars: green transformation, energy efficiency, digital transition and competitiveness, while Blanca pointed towards ecotourism, running of the bulls and the great parade of floats and troupes from the district of The station. Abarán promised to surprise with the Segura River, its Holy Week, its patron saint festivals and donkey rides, and Archena proposed a multi-paradise experience to discover its thermal, cultural, natural and gastronomic legacy.

The 20,000 people who visited the IV edition of the Living Nativity Scene in the La Florida neighborhood confirmed the powerful tourist offer of Las Torres de Cotillas, and in Cieza, the seventh Flowering will cover nature, heritage, sports, performing arts and gastronomy. Molina de Segura promoted Remo, the open-air fairground with the capacity to host business, leisure and gastronomy events, while Alcantarilla announced the remodeling of the interior of the Museo de la Huerta and an ‘app’ to find out what the Aqueduct Park in the past.

Cartagena seeks to improve understanding of the Roman Theater with the excavation of the portico and the recreation of the original gardens



Ceutí boasted of the twentieth anniversary of its open-air museum, made up of a hundred works and a dozen murals, and Calasparra announced that the ‘Gastropaisajes 2023’ event will use rice as the guiding axis of gastronomy and culture.

In the Guadalentín Valley, Puerto Lumbreras announced the opening of the Virgen del Rosario museum and folkloric center, with a rehearsal room and an exhibition with some twenty typical costumes, and Lorca highlighted its medieval past, with jewels such as the castle, the synagogue and the jewish quarter Águilas advocated the ‘slow life’ trend that visitors find all year round, while Mazarrón stressed that it works for the diversification and deseasonalisation of its tourism.

Presentation of the excavation of the Portico of the Roman Theater of Cartagena in Fitur.



The Song of the Mines



In the Campo de Cartagena, the trimilenary city is immersed in improving the understanding of the Roman Theater, with the excavation of the portico behind the scene, the recovery of the wall paintings and the recreation of the gardens from the pollen of the plants of the time recovered in the landfills. These works, once the three established phases are completed, will allow us to contextualize what life was like in ancient Cartago Nova.

In La Unión, the International Festival of Cante de las Minas, the mining landscapes and the new Mining Museum are its flagships, and in Torre Pacheco there are dramatized visits to the Sima de las Palomas del Cabezo Gordo site to discover details of life of the Neanderthal man.

Los Alcázares emphasized its good attributes for hosting sports competitions all year round, San Javier presented a plan that combines culture, heritage and ecotourism, and San Pedro proposed entering the municipality with all five senses.