EP Thursday, December 16, 2021, 1:29 PM



The Region of Murcia has lost a total of 98 inhabitants in the first half of 2021, which places the total number of residents at 1,516,055, according to data published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). In relative terms, the Region of Murcia is the autonomous community that registered the greatest increase in population with 0.20%, followed by the Canary Islands (+0.09), the Valencian Community (+0.08) and Cantabria (+0 , 01).

The Region had 1,513,076 residents as of January 1, 2021. Since then, the foreign migratory balance stands at 1,923 inhabitants and the interior at 1,169. According to the report, during the first semester of 2021 the population decreased in thirteen autonomous communities and in the autonomous cities of Ceuta (-0.87%) and Melilla (-0.63%) and grew in the remaining four.

The greatest decreases in relative terms occurred in Aragón (-1.33%), Principado de Asturias (-0.39%) and País Vasco (-0.38%), followed by Castilla y León and Extremadura, both with a -0.30% For its part, the largest population increases occurred in the Murcia Region (0.20%), the Canary Islands (0.09%) and the Valencian Community (0.08%), as well as Cantabria where it increased by 0.01%.