The vaccination campaign picks up speed in Spain, but the Region of Murcia is lagging behind. Not only It is the community that has administered the least doses in relation to those received, but it is the tail in the immunization of the population between 60 and 79 years.

To date, 398,965 doses have reached the Region, of which 72% have been administered (287,216), according to data published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health. Murcia thus remains almost ten points from the national average – located at 81.5% -, and very far from the autonomies that are in the lead: Ceuta (92.3%), Extremadura (86.2%) and the Balearic Islands (85.7%).

This greater slowness in the administration of vaccines fully affects the progress of the campaign. Only 8.6% of Murcians between 70 and 79 years old have received the first dose, while in the whole of Spain the percentage rises to 21.4%. Only Aragon, with 8.1%, presents a lower coverage than Murcia in this key segment of the population. The situation contrasts with other territories: 33.1% of Andalusians between 70 and 79 years old – and 31.9% of Extremadura and Asturians – are already protected with a dose. In Galicia the rate is 29.7%.

The balance is similar in the population aged 60 to 69 years. While in the Region the first dose has been inoculated to 15.2% of these citizens, in Catalonia it has already reached 39.5%, in Extremadura 35.8% and in La Rioja 35.2%. Only Cantabria (14.5%) presents worse data than the Region.

The cause of the delay suffered by the campaign in the Community must be found in the data from last week. Spain experienced a qualitative leap between April 5 and 11 with the inoculation of more than two million vaccines, some 869,000 more than during the previous week. However, in the Region there was a decrease: from the 35,854 doses administered between March 29 to April 4, it was increased to 26,614 during the following week.

Health responds that “the people who have come to their appointment have been vaccinated.” During the past week and the current one, «the vaccines team and the SMS are developing the new phase of the Mass Vaccination Plan, with a greater number of vaccination points, supplemented by health centers», They point out from the Ministry.

Total, 187,800 people have already received a dose in the Region, which represents 15.2% of the population over 16 years of age. In Spain, the coverage is 19.8%. 99,416 Murcians have already completed the immunization schedule, with the two inoculations. They represent 8% of the population over 16 years of age. In this case, the Region improves the national average, located at 7.8%.

66,185 Murcian over 80 years of age (94.9% of the total) have already received the first dose, and 45,281 (64.9%) have completed the immunization schedule. In this case, the Region is in the lead, since only in Andalusia is there a higher percentage of those immunized with the two doses (65.2%).