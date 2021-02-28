Northeast winds with intervals of force 7 and waves of two to three meters are expected Map showing the yellow warning issued by the Aemett. / Aemet THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, 28 February 2021, 13:45



The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued for this Monday and Tuesday a yellow warning bulletin of adverse meteorological phenomena due to coastal phenomena in the Region of Murcia, both in the Cartagena field like in Mazarron. The episode is scheduled to start on the afternoon of Monday, March 1 at 4:00 p.m. and will continue until 9:00 a.m. on the 2nd. Northeast winds with intervals of force 7 and waves of two to three meters.