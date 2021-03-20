The autonomous communities have been making timid efforts in recent years to increase the funds they allocate to help development, but they are still far from the target of 0.7% of GDP, according to the report published by the Coordinator of Organizations for Development and the Network of Autonomous Coordinators.

The document, which analyzes data from 2018 and 2019 on regional cooperation, highlights the disparity between the different regions, with the Basque Country and the Community of Madrid at the extremes. Thus, the first allocated more than 20 euros per inhabitant in 2019 to development cooperation, while the second only allocated 0.61 euros. Below 0.09% is the Region, along with seven other communities: Cantabria, Aragón, Galicia, Castilla y León, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid, and the Canary Islands.