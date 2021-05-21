More than 53% of Spaniards are obese or overweight, where Galicia and Andalusia are the communities with the highest percentage of obesity, and Castilla-La Mancha and the Murcia Region those with the highest rates of overweight.

This is shown by the Nutritional Study of the Spanish Population (ENPE), published in the Revista Española de Cardiología of the Spanish Society of Cardiology, which shows that both obesity and overweight increase with age, registering the highest rate in the group of people of 65 years or more.

According to this report, the 22% of Spaniards have obesity, without differences between men and women. Meanwhile, 31.6% of the population is overweight, with “significantly higher” figures in men.

By autonomous communities, Galicia and Andalusia show the highest obesity rates (26.7%), followed by Asturias (26.2%), while the highest overweight rates occur in Castilla-La Mancha (38.9% ) and the Region of Murcia (38.6%). For its part, the lowest percentage of both obesity and overweight occurs in the Balearic Islands.

Dr. Carmen Pérez-Rodrigo, first signatory of the study, indicates that “the socioeconomic level and the size of the habitat are also significantly associated with obesity.” Likewise, “individuals who combine a higher level of physical activity and follow an eating pattern moderately adequate to the Mediterranean diet pattern they are associated with a lower probability of developing obesity and cardiovascular risk factors ”.

In this context, the doctor remarks that “it is essential to implement preventive strategies”, as well as treatment of the affected people, “that favor the adaptation of eating habits, the increase in physical activity and the reduction of sedentary lifestyle from ages early ».