The contagion curve confirms its decline with 954 new positives and the positivity rate below 10% Toilets in the ICU of the Santa Lucía hospital. / Antonio Gil / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, 28 January 2021, 12:35



The Region of Murcia already touches a thousand deaths from coronavirus after the 19 people who lost their lives this Wednesday, one of them 39 years old. In the rest of deaths, corresponding to 15 men and four women, the age ranges between 61 and 90 years. Since the start of the pandemic, the death toll from Covid has risen to 995.

The data provided by the Ministry of Health show that the decrease in the number of admitted that occurred this Tuesday was a mirage, since in the last update the figure rises to 1,130 inmates, 35 more than the previous day.

By contrast, the decline in the contagion curve seems to be a reality. In the last 24 hours, the Epidemiology Services registered 954 positives, the lowest figure since last January 4 without counting weekends and holidays. The lower number of infections is accompanied by a decrease in the positivity rate, which falls below 10% after the 9,609 PCR or antigen tests carried out this Wednesday by health workers in the Region.