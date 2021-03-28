The Region of Murcia continues to maintain the pulse of the fourth wave and the number of new infections remains stable, with 67 positives detected this Saturday, eleven more than the previous day. Community health workers carried out 1,710 PCR or antigen tests this Sunday, so the positivity rate increases slightly to 3.9%.

Of the 67 new cases, 19 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 14 to Cartagena, five to Cieza, five to Torre Pacheco, three to Totana, three to Yecla, two to Jumilla and two to San Javier. The rest are spread over various locations.

The stabilization of the pandemic has allowed hospitals in the Region of Murcia to reduce the number of admitted to below a hundred, 92 to be precise, something that had not happened since last August 17. The number of treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) also fell this Saturday to 38 patients, two less than the previous day.

Unfortunately, the Ministry of Health reported this Sunday of the death by coronavirus of an 87-year-old man from Murcia, the eighth fatality so far this week. The pandemic has already claimed 1,559 lives since its inception in the Region of Murcia.

The number of active cases, meanwhile, has fallen again and stands at 689, seven less than last Friday, thanks to the 154 people who overcame the virus in the last hours. Since the start of the pandemic, 108,198 people have been affected by Covid-19.