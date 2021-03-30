The Community closed the month of January 2021 with an average payment period to suppliers of 11.32 days, which places it for the eighth consecutive month as autonomy with the best relationship between the ratio of operations paid and that of operations pending payment, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

The records published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Finance confirm that the Region is in the lead, followed by the 16.11 days of the Canary Islands and the 17.73 days of Cantabria. The average number of days that the Community takes to meet its debts with suppliers is well below the average figure for the whole of Spain, which amounts to 28.46 days, that is, more than double. In this way, the Region is comfortably below the 30-day legal limit established by state regulations on delinquency, and also accumulates its eighth consecutive month at that threshold.

The average payment periods to suppliers for the eight consecutive months in which the Region of Murcia has led this statistic were 10.05 days in June 2020; 3.73 days in July; 5.14 days in August; 3.49 days in September; 4.63 days in October; 6.76 days in November, 7.21 days in December and 11.32 days in January.

The comparison with respect to a year ago reflects that, At the end of January 2020, the average payment period to suppliers was almost 84 days in the Region, a figure that was double the national average and that has been reversed in that twelve-month period. In total, the amount of payments made by the Community in January 2021 amounted to 233.6 million euros.

The Minister of the Presidency and Finance, Javier Celdrán, stressed that “speed in payments to our suppliers is always important, but especially in a scenario like the current one. We have already concluded 2020 at the head of the country in streamlining these procedures, and the objective is to also remain during this year as one of the reference communities.

Regarding the sectorial scope of operations, the Ministry confirms in its monthly breakdown that the Region is also the community that takes the least time to pay its providers in the health field, with 8.14 days. This figure contrasts with the 27.64 days of average payment period in the country.