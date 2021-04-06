The risk that the pandemic ends up generating a wave of zombie companies in Spain is already a reality. According to Informa D&B data, there are currently 39,560 companies that fit this definition of companies with more than 10 years of antiquity whose income is not enough to pay the interest burden of their debt for at least three consecutive years. In total, the data would imply 7% of the 577,341 companies that are currently registered with more than a decade of existence.

The Region of Murcia is home to 982 of these zombie companies, which represents 2.40% of the national total. The specific weight of this type of companies in the regional productive fabric is lower than that of the whole of Spain, since they represent 5.9% of the 16,393 registered companies in the Region with more than ten years of antiquity.

– Community Zombies% total Societies% national without activity Andalusia 4451 11.25% 145,885 10.14% Aragon 1544 3.90% 33,066 2.30% Asturias 1,160 2.93% 32,501 2.26% Cantabria 324 0.82% 43 816 3.04% C.-La Mancha 1,590 4.02% 11,993 0.83% Castile-Leon 2,054 5.19% 45,802 3.18% Catalonia 6565 16.60% 78,135 5.43% Ceuta 25 0.06% 288 589 20.05% C. Valenciana 4,196 10.61% 825 0.06% Estremadura 709 1.79% 133 664 9.29% Galicia 3,091 7.81% 24,864 1.73% Balearics 1,062 2.68% 58,156 4.04% Canary Islands 1,334 3.37% 45,710 3.18% The Rioja 333 0.84% ​​8846 0.61% C. Madrid 7,194 18.19% 354,853 24.66% Melilla 21 0.05% 969 0.07% R. Murcia 982 2.48% 29,745 2.07% Navarre 651 1.65% 33705 2.34% Basque Country 2,274 5.75% 68,044 4.73% Total 39,560 100.00% 1,439,168 100.00%

The report also reflects the increase in companies that do not have commercial activity in Spain, based on data from the Mercantile Registry. The figure already exceeds 1.44 million companies after adding 75,000 new ones in this situation during the year of the pandemic.

In the case of the Region, the number of companies without activity and that do not publish accounts reaches 29,745, 2.07% of the total.

Beyond their ability to survive in the medium term, the problem is that 91% of the companies considered zombies belong to the world of microenterprises, which makes up a large part of the national productive fabric.

Construction and real estate activities, with 18.9% of the total, and communications, with 18%, are the sectors with the most ‘living dead’ among its merchants



Nathalie Gianese, Director of Studies at Informa D&B confirms that this phenomenon has not been detected as much among the largest companies, which barely represent 2% of the total. Nor among the small ones, which account for 6% of all those who remain in a state of ‘financial coma’.

Save the viable ones



The qualifier with which the experts nickname this type of company is not accidental. They are true ‘living dead’ who have not generated profits for a long time and are only able to survive on the basis of credit and constant refinancing. The little that they earn is used to cover financial expenses. And sometimes not even that.

It is true that this phenomenon is not new for world economies. But the crisis has reactivated the debate on whether public aid should be allocated to these types of companies that, possibly, despite receiving them, will end up disappearing.

In this environment, the government and banks have worked hand in hand in recent months to establish the requirements that identify companies that, despite going through difficulties due to the crisis, are viable in the long term, in order to distribute the 11,000 million euros of direct aid recently approved by the Executive.

The objective is to avoid the risk that would artificially keep companies alive that, due to their history and their numbers, are practically evicted.

Bank of Spain alert



The Bank of Spain already expressed its concern in November of last year about this possibility. In a document in which he analyzed the bankruptcy moratorium, he warned that prolonging the existence of zombie companies could damage the profits of the rest of the companies, in addition to reducing investment and job growth. “It also discourages the entry of new companies and causes a misallocation of productive resources,” explained the agency at the time.

Faced with the logical thought that the sectors linked to tourism are the ones that house a greater number of unviable companies, nothing is further from reality. The Informa D&B data show that “the construction and real estate activities and communications sectors are the ones that accumulate the highest number of zombie companies, with 19% and 18% of the total.” The agricultural sector, on the other hand, only has 3.35% of the zombie companies detected in Spain.

In hospitality, the firm has detected 4% of this type of company, almost all within the branch of accommodation services. According to the data they handle, Madrid concentrates 18% of zombie companies in Spain, with a total of 7,194, followed by Catalonia with 17% and Andalusia and Valencia with 11% each.