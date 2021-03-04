The Murcia region this Thursday overcame the sad barrier of 1,500 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic entered the Community almost a year ago. During the day of Wednesday other 5 people, which raises the total number of fatalities until 1,503. Is about 4 males and a female aged between 64 and 89 years and the municipalities of Murcia, Cartagena, Molina, Águilas and Caravaca.

The Ministry of Health notified 88 positives in the last 24 hours. Of the new infections, 15 were detected in Murcia, 11 in Cartagena, 10 in San Pedro del Pinatar, 7 in Lorca, 6 and in Caravaca, and the rest are distributed in different municipalities.

Healthcare pressure continues to drop and hospitals continue to reduce the number of admitted patients. At the moment there are 202 people fighting the coronavirus in health centers of the Community, two less than this Tuesday, while 71 are in the ICU.