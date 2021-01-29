The most tragic month since the pandemic broke out in the Region is nearing its end with the most devastating figure: more than a thousand people, 1,017 in total, have lost their lives in the Community due to the coronavirus since last March. The magnitude of this figure only competes with the disproportionate increase that it has experienced since the beginning of 2021. And it is that in the last 28 days there have been 269 deaths, 26% of the total. With the data of this Thursday, the Region becomes the thirteenth autonomy that exceeds a thousand deaths.

The Ministry of Health announced this Friday the death by coronavirus of thirteen males and nine females, aged between 51 and 90 years. Seven of the deceased come from Murcia, six from Cartagena, two from Cieza and the rest from Caravaca de la Cruz, Mula, Águilas, San Pedro, del Pinatar, Mazarrón, Cehegín and Molina de Segura.

The situation in the hospitals of the Region of Murcia returns to the figures of two two days ago with 1,090 admitted, forty less than in the last balance. However, The pressure on the Intensive Care Units (ICU) continues to increase and they are already at 143% of their capacity by caring for 175 patients.

The contagion curve also remains stable and continues to decline, with 896 positives in the last 24 hours, 58 less than the previous day. This decline responds to nearly 1,500 fewer PCR or antigen tests that were practiced this Thursday compared to Wednesday. Thus, the positivity rate increases one point and stands at 11%.

The capital of the Region accumulates more than a third of the new infections, with 306 positives. Among the municipalities hardest hit by the virus are also Cartagena, with 131 infected; Lorca, with 59; Cieza, with 33; and Yecla, with 33.

Regarding the rest of infections, 23 correspond to Ceutí, 22 to Abarán, 21 to Molina de Segura, 19 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 19 to Jumilla, 17 to Torre Pacheco, 16 to Calasparra, 16 to San Javier, 14 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 13 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 11 to Bullas, 11 to Puerto Lumbreras, 11 to Totana, 11 to La Unión, ten to Alhama de Murcia, nine to Alcantarilla, nine to Mazarrón, eight to Santomera, seven to Águilas, seven to Los Alcázares, six to Cehegín, and six to Moratalla. The rest are distributed among various locations.

The lowest number of daily infections and the high numbers of cured, 1,519 in the last hours, again causes the drop in active cases, which fell to 14,392 patients. Since the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus has affected 94,337 people in the Region.