The vaccination campaign is progressing in the Region and there are already 32,573 doses administered, according to figures provided by the Ministry. Yesterday they injected, specifically, 3,683. After a beginning marked by slowness and by the great differences between communities, little by little the situation is homogenizing throughout the country. Valencia, Galicia and Asturias continue to stand out, with more than 85% of the doses received already administered, while the Basque Country and Madrid remain behind. The rest of the territories are advancing at a similar rate, and, for the first time, the Region exceeds the national average by a few tenths.

Specifically, the Ministry has administered 68.3% of the doses sent by the Ministry, compared to an average 67.5% in Spain.

During this weekend, Health will continue vaccinating health personnel. More than 13,000 health professionals have already received the first dose, of the 20,500 who have requested it. About 7,000 workers have not yet shown intention to be immunized against the virus, which represents a third of the total workforce. It is a very high proportion, but Health sources indicate that professionals continue to sign up daily.

On the other hand, on Monday the second dose of the vaccine will begin to be administered to those who received the first puncture during the last week of December in nursing homes and social health centers. About 21 days should pass between both doses, according to established protocols.

Also next week will begin the vaccination in hospitals of service company personnel: cleaners, security guards and maintenance technicians, among others. The aim is to protect health centers from outbreaks.