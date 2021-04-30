The Region surpasses this Friday the barrier of one hundred cases, registering the highest figure in the last two weeks. The Ministry of Health notified 108 positives in the last 24 hours, which is an increase of 41 compared to yesterday. Fortunately there is no victim to regret in the last 24 hours, so the death toll remains the same as in the last record, 1,592.

Of the 108 new cases, 35 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 23 to Cartagena, 7 to Lorca, 7 to Molina de Segura, 5 to Yecla, 4 to Alcantarilla, 4 to Mazarrón, 4 to San Javier, 3 to Lorquí, 3 to Puerto Lumbreras. The rest are spread over various locations.

Currently the number of people affected in the Community stands at 736. But despite the increase in cases, the positive note is put by the decrease in the number of hospitalizations, since today 12 people admitted fewer than in yesterday’s count, scoring a total of 72 patients in hospitals in the Region. Regarding ICUs, the figure remains unchanged in the 18 admitted.

In addition to those admitted, the rest of those affected, 664, remain in home isolation (26 more) and there are 110,660 people cured, 94 in the last day. In addition, the number of tests carried out continues to grow, specifically 1,034,396 PCR and antigens and 108,077 antibodies have already been carried out.