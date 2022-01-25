This Monday, Covid infections rebounded in the Region with 5,193 positives, which raised the number of current affected to 36,653 and a total of 300,600 since the start of the pandemic. Although the data is still very high, it is well below the 7,291 cases the previous Monday, which would confirm the current stabilizing trend.

Of the 5,193 new positives, 1,395 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 725 to Cartagena, 444 to Lorca, 208 to Molina de Segura, 154 to Totana, 150 to Águilas, 142 to Cieza, 137 to Alcantarilla, 126 to Torre Pacheco, 125 to Yecla, 116 to Mazarrón, 109 to San Javier, 94 to Jumilla, 84 to Alhama de Murcia, 83 to Mula, 81 to Cehegín, 76 to Santomera, 73 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 70 to Las Torres de Cotillas and 63 to Archena . The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

The Region registered seven deaths from the coronavirus yesterday. They are four men and three women aged 51, 53, 64, 70, 76, 85 and 92 years; three from health area I (Murcia Oeste) and one from areas II (Cartagena), III (Lorca), V (Altiplano) and VII (Murcia Este).