As the anniversary of the confirmation of the first coronavirus case approaches, on March 8, 2020, the Region has exceeded the barrier of 1,500 deaths from the pandemic. With the five deaths reported yesterday, there are already 1,503 lives lost due to Covid-19. That according to the statistics of the Ministry of Health. Other organizations such as the INE and the Carlos III Health Institute of Madrid estimate that there could be many more, especially in the first wave, where the official lethality of the virus in the Region (151 deaths) would be quite underestimated.

To make a comparison, since some voices are still heard in society that downplay the importance of Covid-19 comparing it with the common flu, this last pathology caused only 90 deaths in 2018, the last year for which the Ministry of Health has data closed. That same exercise there were 286 deaths from pneumonia. Ischemic heart diseases, including myocardial infarctions, cost the lives of 792 Murcians. The mortality figures for the coronavirus are still very far from those of cancer, for which more than 3,000 citizens lost their lives between January and December 2018. But, according to some experts, the pandemic will have important collateral effects on other pathologies , since the priority to Covid is leading to poorly controlled chronic patients, delays in diagnoses and postponement of treatments.

The second and third waves triggered the number of deaths in the Region. February was the most tragic month of the entire pandemic, in which 389 people (42 more than in January) were victims of the coronavirus. And that only has 28 days. The rate of deaths slows down in March, as a consequence of the lower number of daily infections and the decrease in hospital admissions. The number of deaths reported by Health has been below ten since the beginning of the month. Yesterday, five deaths, four men and one woman between the ages of 64 and 89 in the municipalities of Murcia, Cartagena, Molina de Segura, Águilas and Caravaca.

The Minister of Health affirms that the figure of one thousand and a half deceased “is unaffordable for any society”



The figure of 1,503 deaths in a year is “unacceptable for any society”, in the words of the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño. However, precisely when the anniversary of the notification of the first positive was approaching, Pedreño valued as “very good” the management of the pandemic carried out by the Community, which meant an implicit recognition of the work of his predecessor, Manuel Villegas. «The fight against this pandemic began throughout Spain and throughout Europe with confinement and noting the cases on a blackboard. They were really tough and difficult measures because it was something unexpected and historic that revolutionized Healthcare and the whole of society, “he said.

The counselor stressed that the protocols have improved a lot in these twelve months and praised the work done by the Community Epidemiology service, “which issues a technical document every day that is the envy of the country, because few autonomous communities can boast of facilitating so much information to citizens and so detailed.

3.3% positivity



On the other hand, the epidemiological curve remains stable in the Region, with 88 new positives notified in the 2,648 PCR and antigen tests carried out last Wednesday. The positivity rate stands at 3.3%.

Likewise, the healthcare pressure continues to decrease. There are currently 202 people admitted to hospitals, two less than the day before, with 71 critical patients in the ICU.

Active cases are also decreasing and there are 1,082 people with coronavirus at the moment. 125 people were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Lower than average incidence



Likewise, the cumulative incidence of the Region stands at 87.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, at fourteen days, and at 37.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, in a period of seven days. In both cases, well below the national average (153.28 to fourteen days and 63.8 to seven, respectively).

According to the daily epidemiological report of Health, the highest incidence in the last week is concentrated in the municipalities of San Pedro del Pinatar, Ceutí, Caravaca de la Cruz, Cieza, Abarán and Puerto Lumbreras. In most of these localities, except San Pedro and Cieza, extreme risk was decreed on Monday, which implies perimeter closure in application of the new rule by which drastic measures are applied if an increase in the rate greater than 40% is detected in seven days. On Monday, the Covid Committee will meet again to review the evolution of the pandemic.

On the other hand, there are eleven municipalities (Ricote, Ulea, Ojós, Villanueva del Río Segura, Moratalla, Aledo, Lorquí, Los Alcázares, Albudeite and Campos del Río) that have not registered a single positive in the last week. The case of Los Alcázares, the town in the Region that maintained the restrictions in the second wave for the longest time, is striking.

Despite these good data, the Health Minister asked citizens not to lower their guard, as the countries of the European continent are already preparing for an imminent fourth attack of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.