The Ministry of Health detected 28 coronavirus infections during the day on Saturday in the Region of Murcia. Of the total of positives, 9 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 6 to Cartagena, 3 to Cieza, 2 to Alcantarilla, 2 to Lorca. The rest are spread over various locations. The toilets carried out in the last hours 1,714 PCR and antigen tests, so that the positivity rate drops to 1.6%, another data that reflects the favorable evolution of the sanitary crisis in the Community.

Another of the good news that the epidemiological balance of this Saturday leaves is that there were no deaths due to Covid-19. The death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 1,593.

The healthcare pressure remains unchanged. There are currently 73 people admitted to the Region of Murcia, one more than on Friday, while 21 are in the ICU, one less. In addition, 644 citizens are in home isolation after testing positive in some of the tests. Active cases decrease compared to the previous day. There are currently 717 residents of the Community with coronavirus, 17 less than on Friday.