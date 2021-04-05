The Murcia region I do not register no deaths from coronavirus this Sunday after more than two weeks (since March 19) with an incessant trickle of fatalities. This is clear from the last daily balance of the Ministry of Health, corresponding to the last day of the week that has just ended. In the last 24 hours A total of 30 new infections were detected, of which 9 correspond to the municipality of Puerto Lumbreras, 7 to Murcia, 6 to Cartagena, 3 to San Javier, 2 to Torre Pacheco. The rest are spread over various locations. These positives were registered after 935 PCR and antigen tests, so the positivity rate is around 3.2%, still below what the health authorities recommend.

Hospital pressure did not suffer great variations during the day on Sunday. At the moment there are 97 patients admitted in the health centers of the Region, two more than the day before, while 31 continue to fight the disease in the ICU, one lesss. In addition, 471 people are isolated at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

Active cases were down again. A total of 568 citizens of the Region of Murcia currently have coronavirus, almost 30 less than on Saturday. 108,662 residents of the Community have contracted the disease since the virus landed more than a year ago.