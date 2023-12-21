The Region of Murcia participated this Thursday in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) where it demanded that the Minister of Health, Mónica García, address the Primary Care situation “urgently and with a new specific meeting,” he said. the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño.

“It is necessary for the Ministry to focus on putting solutions on the table to give new impetus to Primary Care and for the lack of specialists in Family and Community Medicine and Pediatrics to be addressed at the national level,” he said.

Pedreño added that “the Government of Spain is already late in providing solutions to the needs that have arisen in the health system after the pandemic” and stressed that “it has to get to work now, as some communities have done.”

Pedreño recalled that the Region of Murcia launched the Primary Care Strategy 2023-2026 at the beginning of the year. With it, “the quality of the first level of care is being improved, the workforce and health infrastructure are being reinforced,” said the counselor, who highlighted that investments for 2024 total 38 million euros.

In addition, the Community has also promoted the Mental Health Improvement Strategy 2023-2026, which contemplates the hiring of more than 200 professionals to strengthen the staff of the Mental Health network. In this sense, Pedreño highlighted that “the creation of 70 places is planned for 2024.”

Quality of regional public hospitals



The Community has budgeted a figure for 2024 to promote regional public health of 2,503 million euros, 167 more than in 2023. “We invest more in the health of the citizens of the Region,” highlighted Pedreño, who recalled that four of the nine Public hospitals in the Region of Murcia are ranked among the 50 with the best reputation in Spain, according to the Health Reputation Monitor.

«It is one more example that the regional government works to make our health system one of the best in the country. We invest in human resources, infrastructure and technology in all health areas, so that all citizens are treated with the highest quality care regardless of their reference hospital,” Pedreño concluded.