Classes for the next school year will be able to accommodate more students, as demanded by the regional government, which last week opposed the figures raised by the Ministry, now increased. The Ministry of Education has proposed to the communities that the Infant classrooms can welcome 25 students, instead of the 20 raised, and those of Primary, up to 30, although most of the autonomies, Murcia included, limit the number of schoolchildren at this stage to 25 (expandable up to 27). With this measure, communities could reduce the number of extra teachers who have had to hire to comply with the distance and security measures imposed before the start of the last year, marked by the pandemic.

The Ministry of Education has also demanded, during the meeting additional financing “To carry out the necessary measures to guarantee the safety and health of the educational community during the next academic year.” Regarding the measures proposed by the Ministry, sources from the regional administration remarked that “the measures related to interpersonal safety distance, as well as the arrangement of complementary dining and transportation services, will be analyzed in view of the existing epidemiological situation, of vaccination progress, as well as the latest contributions of scientific evidence».

The document ‘Proposal of prevention, hygiene and health promotion measures against Covid-19 for educational centers in the 2021-2022 academic year’, the guide for going back to school that also aims to be a return to a certain normality after one year very complicated in schools, it has been analyzed by the communities this afternoon.

The text, detailed by the Ministers of Education, Isabel Celaá; and Health, Carolina Darias, with the regional councilors in a joint sectoral and inter-territorial conference between the two departments, establishes that Infant and Primary students must continue in ‘bubble groups’, without a safety distance between them, but they will not be able to join other classes at recess or in the corridors, except in the event that the accumulated incidence falls below 25 cases (now it is at 147).

Regarding the distances between students, the document states that the separation between schoolchildren can be reduced to 1.2 meters In ESO, Basic FP, Baccalaureate and Official Language Teaching, although at an alert level 3 and 4 (Spain is currently between 2 and 3), in 3º and 4º of ESO the distance would remain at 1 ,5 meters.

The Minister of Education, Mabel Campuzano, opposed last week to maintain that minimum safety distance, since it defends that “the available scientific evidence speaks at all times of a meter.” The Region did not undertake on Wednesday to adjust to that distance, and limited itself to remarking that “it will analyze the measures included in the protocol provided by the Ministry in order to guarantee a beginning of the course based on total presence.”