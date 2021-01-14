The Region has located, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, among the first autonomies in cumulative incidence of coronavirus. According to data released yesterday by the Ministry of Health, Murcia accumulates a rate of 713.37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days and 430.42 in the last seven, only surpassed by Extremadura.

The record of daily positives was broken again on Tuesday, when the barrier of 2,000 infections in 24 hours was surpassed for the first time, with 2,072 positives, according to the information notified by the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health.

The worrying rise in the number of cases detected also translates into an increase in hospital pressure. In the last hours, there are 80 more patients diagnosed with Covid-19 who have had to be admitted, raising the total number to 539. Of them, 92 remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), four more than in the yesterday. Another 11,370 sick people remain isolated in their homes.

The positivity rate, despite its decrease compared to the previous day, remains at a worrying 19.06%



In addition, there were two new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the number of fatalities from the pandemic to 792. There were a woman and a man, 90 and 83 years old, from Alguazas and Villanueva del Río Segura. The forecast is that the list of deaths will increase significantly in the coming days given the high number of daily infections and hospital admissions.

Almost 11,000 tests



The magnitude of the expansion of the third wave in the Region is given by the high number of diagnostic tests carried out in the last hours. A total of 10,858 were carried out, between PCR and antigen tests, which together with the 2,072 cases detected showed a positivity rate of 19.06%. The percentage is slightly lower than the previous day (21.9%), but well above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities to consider the pandemic under control.

Of the 2,072 new cases, 687 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 238 to Cartagena, 145 to Yecla, 118 to Molina de Segura, 94 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 83 to Lorca, 61 to Cieza, 47 to Alcantarilla, 44 to Jumilla, 44 to Mula, 35 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 33 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 30 to Moratalla, 28 to San Javier, 27 to Alguazas, 27 to Lorquí, 25 to La Unión, 23 to Águilas, 23 to Bullas, 23 to Torre Pacheco, 22 to Ceutí, 18 to Cehegín, 17 to Fortuna, 17 to Mazarrón, 16 to Abarán, 16 to Alhama de Murcia, 13 to Archena, 13 to Fuente Álamo, 12 to Calasparra, 10 to Puerto Lumbreras, 10 to Santomera , 9 to Abanilla, 9 to Totana, 8 to Los Alcázares and 8 to Blanca. The rest are distributed among various locations.

Practically all the municipalities in the Region are at an extreme risk level (a cumulative incidence of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days), with the exception of Alhama de Murcia, Totana, Mazarrón, Puerto Lumbreras, Librilla, Aledo and Ojós. Moratalla, Fortuna, Yecla, Jumilla and Abanilla are the ones with the worst rates, according to the information offered by the Murcia Salud portal.

In Spain



On the other hand, the Ministry of Health notified 38,869 new cases yesterday, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, with a huge difference over the day that until now had been more positive, on October 30, with 25,595. In addition, there were 195 more deaths.