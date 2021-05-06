The Development Institute (Info) has established itself in recent years as one of the main economic engines of the Region. This is proven by the latest balance sheet of the department dependent on the Ministry of Employment, Business, Universities and Spokesperson, led by Valle Miguélez. Since 2001, the Info has negotiated more than a thousand investment projects that make up a portfolio of 31,600 million euros, with a confirmation rate of 23.6%. In other words, 245 of these projects have been ‘tied up’, which have generated more than 13,000 jobs in the Region with an investment that exceeds 10,000 million euros. An average of 650 jobs created and 500 million euros invested per year.

In the last five years, this percentage has risen to 35.4%, having one of the best confirmation rates of all investment promotion agencies (API) in Spain. It was not until 2015 when the Investment Acceleration Unit (UNAI) was created in the Region of Murcia, which was the first autonomous community to have this type of streamlining measures.

One of the main reasons that companies find to invest in the Region, according to Info sources, is “talent.” Here there is a knowledge hub with seven universities and 94 professional colleges within a 150-kilometer radius that makes 120,500 qualified people available to companies every year. Salaries in the Region, which are among the most competitive in the country, also attract companies.

Other advantages



In addition, projects directed and certified by UNAI enjoy by law a 50% reduction in administrative processing times, including licenses and permits. On the other hand, the average cost of industrial land in the Region is 58% more affordable than the Spanish average, and there is a very powerful logistics sector, with the second largest fleet of trucks in Spain, which ensures the company costs very competitive logistics to transport your goods.

On the other hand, the Region has the highest level of intensity of investment incentives with European funds allowed in the EU, which can reach up to 45% non-refundable. Employment aid is also among the most important in the country, being able to access an incentive of between 3,000 and 6,000 euros per position, as well as free training lines.

By sectors, it is investments in the agri-food industry, tourism and logistics that dominate the upper echelons, with a growing trend among technology companies. Among the most important investments in recent years are those made by companies such as PepsiCo or the multinational Crown, one of the largest in history with more than one billion euros.

New law



The Ministry now wants to “boost private investment by increasing the power of attraction and development of strategic projects through a regulatory framework and incentives that place the Region as a reference community in this matter”, which is one of the objectives of the new law announced by the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras. The Ministry has also proposed to promote a specific recruitment program that includes more operational aspects than those provided for in the regulations themselves. According to Miguélez, “the development of this law will increase the capacity to attract investment to the Region. A great asset that we must value ».