Landscape of the Regional Park of Calblanque, Peña del Águila and Monte de las Cenizas. / GINÉS S. FORTE

THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:21



Representatives of the General Directorate for the Natural Environment, the Seneca Foundation and the Ecopatrimonio company showed the results of the Inherit project in the Region of Murcia in the city of Mistrá, in Greece. This continental initiative “for sustainable tourism to conserve and enhance the Mediterranean coast and maritime natural heritage