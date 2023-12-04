Almost eight million people in Spain were not able to keep their home at an adequate temperature during the winter, a figure that is equivalent to 17.1% of Spanish households, according to the report ‘Energy Poverty Indicators in Spain 2022’ carried out by the Chair of Energy and Poverty at the Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

The study, presented this Monday by the director of the Comillas Energy and Poverty Chair, Efraím Centeno, and by the coordinator of the chair and author of the study, José Carlos Romero, has focused on answering the question of how the crisis affected from energy prices to energy poverty in Spain.

By autonomous community, the south of the peninsula has the highest incidences of severe energy poverty, with the Region of Murcia in the lead with 19%, while the north of the country, together with Madrid, has incidences of less than 8%.

The number of people with an inadequate temperature in their home increases compared to the data presented in the previous report, corresponding to 2021, which revealed that 6.7 million Spaniards (14.3% of homes) were unable to maintain a temperature suitable in their homes. Likewise, the study indicates that the tendency to reduce spending on heating is “excessive,” “most likely in response to high prices.”

On the other hand, the study indicates that 4.4 million Spaniards were late in paying their bills in 2022, which is equivalent to 9.2%, a figure that, according to Romero, “has improved little, but a certain stabilization” compared to 9.5% in 2021. Likewise, the researcher has insisted on monitoring the evolution of this parameter due to the measure implemented by the government in 2022 to eliminate supply cuts in case of non-payment of utility bills. home in the face of the energy crisis.

These indicators have been obtained from the INE, EPF (Family Budget Survey) and ECV (Living Conditions Survey) surveys, and can be grouped by indicators of disproportionate spending (households that spend a very high percentage of their income to cover energy needs in the home), indicators of insufficient spending or hidden energy poverty (households whose energy expenses are significantly low) and subjective indicators (households with delays in bill payments and an indicator of households that declare they cannot maintain the home at an adequate temperature during winter).

Within the dimension of disproportionate spending, the report calculates two indicators: one identifies as households in energy poverty those whose percentage of energy spending over their net income is greater than double that of an ‘average household’ and another that uses an absolute threshold based on the interprofessional minimum wage.

Thus, while the first worsens, the one based on the standard minimum income improves. The study details that the worsening of the first is due to “the abrupt increase in household energy expenses, an increase that is not enough to be offset by the growth in income that also occurred.” In contrast, the second indicator improves slightly due to the behavior of the two lowest income deciles, with a decrease in the incidence of energy poverty due to the significant increase in income.

On the other hand, among the five objective indicators are hidden and severe energy poverty, which identifies those households that spend less than what they really need to cover their energy needs. At this point, Romero has explained that a home is in hidden energy poverty if it spends more than half of the necessary expenditure, while those homes with severe hidden energy poverty spend less than a quarter of their required energy expenditure.

Specifically, the hidden energy poverty indicator in 2022 has stood at 30.9%, compared to 31.2% in 2021, although in Romero’s opinion these figures are “inadmissible” as they are at very high levels. On the other hand, severe hidden energy poverty has grown to 10.6% in 2022 (those households that consumed less than a quarter of the energy they should to cover all their energy needs, more than two million households) compared to the 10.3% of 2021.

«The fact that they have been maintained is significant for 2022, which was the scene of an aggravated price crisis. We can say that the shields that we put in place worked to a certain point,” Romero pointed out when evaluating the social measures implemented by the Government in this matter, such as the VAT reduction, the Iberian exception or public awareness campaigns.

On the other hand, the study specifies that 11.8% of homes in Spain are energy poor, because they use less energy than half that of an average home in Spain. According to Centeno, “it is interesting” to compare this data with the series of the last three years, since in 2020 it was 11.2% and in 2021 it was 10.1%.

“We are in a worrying situation and in this indicator the levels of energy poverty are high, and the trend is not to reduce,” said the director of the chair, while insisting on “not letting our guard down.”

Households with more expenses than income on energy



Likewise, disproportionate spending identifies households in energy poverty based on the fact that their energy expenditure is greater than their income. In this way, 3.2 million Spanish households, 16.83% of the total, were within this category, compared to 15.2% in 2021.

In this regard, Centeno specified that this means that almost 17% of households spend more than 10% of their income on energy. “Of every 10 euros that go into these houses, one euro goes to energy,” he explained. For his part, Romero clarified that although this figure is the highest in the historical series, “it is expected due to the situation last year.”

Finally, the report also addresses disproportionate spending based on the minimum income, which decreases to 13.14% in 2022 as opposed to 14.62%, due to the increase in income in those households that had less. “We have detected a certain democratization of proportional spending, the incidence of this indicator has expanded and those who were lowest have improved their incidence,” Romero celebrated.

By autonomous communities, Extremadura leads the list with 23.4%, followed by Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha and the Canary Islands as those with the highest incidence. On the other hand, the Community of Madrid, the Basque Country and the Balearic Islands have less than 9% of households that see other basic supplies limited by energy costs. “In Spain the panorama of energy poverty is very unequal,” Centeno added.

For all these reasons, both the director of the chair and its coordinator have agreed on the need to implement both short- and long-term measures to mitigate the problem of the price crisis as well as policies that improve the situation.