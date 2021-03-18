The Secretary General of the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Víctor Martínez, met this Thursday with the president of the Cartagena Port Authority (APC), Yolanda Muñoz, and representatives of the livestock sector of the Region of Murcia, to assess «the dire consequences that the arrival of a second ship loaded with calves in Cartagena it is going to cause farmers and exporters «.

Martínez indicated that this ship departed from Tarragona and that “I should go back to that same starting point”, while he recalled that “after the arrival of the first ship, the Ministry decided to close the Port through a unilateral decision, which meant that eleven ships with more than 40,000 animals could not leave, causing losses for the livestock sector of more than Two millions of euros”.

«Now, a few days later, they are punishing the Region of Murcia again and the arrival of a new ship will take place after the decision imposed by the Ministry of Development, and our demand is that it does not entail the closure of the Port and that don’t make it a sacrifice point where you solve any problem that is in the exports of live animals “, said the Secretary General of the Ministry.

After the arrival of the first ship a few days ago, the Community transferred to the Government Delegation its “Concern” at the measures taken by the Government of Spain, since “they seemed to be aimed at converting the port of Cartagena into a port for slaughter, and we obtained a commitment from the Government Delegate that this would not happen.”

He also stressed that “livestock is an exemplary and exemplary sector at a European level, to which is added the important role of the Port of Cartagena, a benchmark in the Mediterranean and fundamental in the economic and social fabric of the Region.” Martínez stressed that «The cattle of the Region of Murcia comply with all health controls and food safety to guarantee its condition, it is of high quality and we encourage you to encourage its consumption «.

By last, sent “a direct message to all farms and exporters, to the receiving markets and to national and international consumers so that they can count on the Government of López Miras in defending their interests «.