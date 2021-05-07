The regional government has remained practically alone in its defense of the perimeter confinement. With the exception of the Basque Country, no other community is committed to maintaining this measure in the face of its more than dubious legal framework, once the state of alarm expires.

In fact, the Basque Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office has already ruled against it, understanding that the constitutional right to free movement cannot be limited without the protection of the exceptional regime that ends at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday morning. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, did not reveal yesterday if they will finally try to maintain the perimeter closure against all odds, but insisted that the measure is still necessary. The coverage rate of the first dose of the vaccine among those over 60 years (77.6%) “is not yet sufficient” to relax restrictions, he warned. “We need a higher percentage, we should be at 90%”, included in the specific age range from 60 to 69, where 60% is still not exceeded. Added to this is the cumulative incidence in many communities, which is still “high.”

Pedreño once again denounced the “uncertainty” generated by the end of the state of alarm “without an action plan that unifies the measures at the national level and provides us with the necessary tools that we have asked so many times.” “This lack of specificity and decision-making leaves the autonomies unprotected. The central government’s proposal to appeal to the Supreme Court is just a patch that does not solve the legal uncertainty in which the autonomies remain, “he added.

Salud will send the decree to the Supreme Court for its endorsement The regional government plans to publish the decree with the new restrictions tomorrow, Saturday, for its entry into force at 00:00 on Sunday. The norm will be sent to the Supreme Court for “its ratification”, and the judges are expected to pronounce in a maximum of two or three days, explain sources of the Executive. Some communities, such as the Basque Country, Catalonia or the Balearic Islands, have chosen to send the draft of the decree to their superior courts. In the latter case, the magistrates urged the Balearic Government to first approve the order and then submit it for ratification. This is the path chosen by the Murcian Executive. If the TSJ of the Region rejected the decree, Health could appeal to the Supreme Court, which would have the last word.

But although many other communities share the criticisms of the Murcian Executive, practically all have given up on maintaining the closure of their territories. In some cases they do so because they consider that the epidemiological situation allows it, as is the case of Valencia, which after a third very hard wave is below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Others, such as Galicia, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha or Catalonia, threatened to keep the current restrictions intact, but have ended up backtracking, considering it legally unviable. The majority will opt for specific confinements by municipalities or regions, but in no case by closures of an entire autonomy.

Vice President Carmen Calvo fed the option of restrictions by stating that the agreements of the Interterritorial Council could serve as a substitute for the state of alarm. But the decision of the central government to endorse the Supreme Court with the responsibility of endorsing these freedom cuts and the approval of the decree that obliges the high court to make its ruling public in less than two weeks have definitively frozen the restrictive mood of the communities, which already they had cooled off a lot with the avalanche of constitutionalists who warned that Calvo’s interpretation was by no means unanimous.

Income continues to rise in the Community ICUs F. Perals Coronavirus infections remain below one hundred for the second consecutive day in the Region. But as has been happening in recent days, the number of patients admitted to the ICU has risen. Health detected 70 new positives on Wednesday. The disease takes another life: a 67-year-old man. The total death toll is 1,596. There are 26 people battling the disease in ICUs, two more in the last 24 hours. In total there are 72 patients admitted for Covid-19. In Spain, the accumulated incidence continues its downward trend, for the tenth consecutive day, falling to 202.20 cases at 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants, three less than on Wednesday. The Ministry reported 7,960 infections.

The regional government will announce today if it is finally thrown into the pool, not only with the perimeter confinement, but with the curfew, a measure that is shared by other executives. The TSJ of the Balearic Islands has already endorsed it in this community. But the courts and the Prosecutor’s Office are giving increasingly clear signals that if the state of alarm was decreed it was for something, so trying to maintain the restrictions without this umbrella is not feasible. The president of the Supreme Administrative Court, César Tolosa, has already publicly warned the communities that they will not have an open bar: they will have to justify very well before the courts “the sacrifice of rights in pursuit of health objectives” .

The warning from the president of the Chamber that he will have to decide on the legality of the closures has also penetrated in the last hours in most of the Supreme Court, although it has not done so in the Balearic Islands. The judges of the regional courts, who in the first instance should confirm the hypothetical restrictions of fundamental rights, know that if they endorse cuts in freedoms they can receive an “almost instantaneous” romp by the high court.