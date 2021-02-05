For the third consecutive day, the Region of Murcia registered 29 deaths this Thursday, 87 since the beginning of the week. They are 16 men and 13 women, aged between 54 and 98 years. Twelve of the deceased come from Cartagena, eight from Murcia and three from Yecla. the rest are distributed among several municipalities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,205 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic in the Region.

The number of admitted fell by fifty during the last 24 hours, to 922 inmates, 168 less than a week ago. The pressure in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), meanwhile, continues to increase with 176 patients, two more than the previous day.

As for the number of new infections, the curve remains stable with 430 infections, 25 less than in the day. However, the positivity rate increased by half a point, to 8.1%. The number of active cases stands at 9,291 affected, 439 less than last Wednesday.