The coronavirus pandemic continues to reduce its impact in the Region of Murcia. This is shown by the data from the count of this Sunday, February 14, a day of the week always characterized by the least number of tests carried out. The Ministry of Health reported a total of 27 new cases in the last 24 hours after carrying out 1,161 PCR and antigen tests, which gives a 2.3% positivity rate, below the figure recommended by the WHO (5%) to control the virus. Of the new 27 infections, 8 correspond to the municipalities of Murcia and Cartagena, 4 to Yecla, 2 to Cieza, 2 to Pliego, 1 to Alhama de Murcia, 1 to Jumilla, and 1 to Molina de Segura.

Another day more, Covid-19 claims the lives of a dozen people of the community. These are 6 women and 4 men with ages between 48 and 95 years. Five of the dead were from Murcia, two from Cartagena, one from Yecla, one from Las Torres de Cotillas and another from Archena. The number of fatalities in the Region since the pandemic began has risen to 1,340.

The care pressure continues to decrease as the days go by. This is shown by the data and this was indicated by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, at the press conference after the meeting of the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee: “We have reduced occupation in hospitals by 50% in the last week”. There are currently 506 people fighting the coronavirus in the Community’s health centers, 28 less than this Saturday. ICU patients also drop from 132 to 130 in one day.

Active cases continue to decline thanks to the low number of positives and the number of people who overcome the disease. Right now there 3,837 citizens with Covid-19, almost 800 less in the last hours.