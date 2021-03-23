Forest restoration is a path to recovery and well-being. And this is because the third of the planet’s land area covered by forests is home to 80% of terrestrial plant and animal species, and some 1.6 billion people depend on them to survive. In the Region of Murcia, forestry awareness has been put into practice for more than a century, betting on forests as a source of biodiversity and as producers of oxygen and water. In short: of life. So much so that this year it is the national headquarters on the International Day of Forests, which has motivated the celebration of a digital meeting between experts to address this issue.

LA VERDAD, the Autonomous Community (CARM), the Juntos por los Bosques (JxB) platform and the Government of Spain, through the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, held a ‘webinar’ last Monday that was aimed at raise awareness about the importance of caring for and preserving all forest areas and the connection of these forests with water. The digital meeting was moderated by the journalist Miguel Ángel Ruiz and the welcome was given by the director of the newspaper, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, who recalled the figure of the forest engineer Ricardo Codorníu, promoter of numerous reforestation projects, the most important of them in the Sierra Espuña.

On the occasion of the International Day of Forests (DIB), and this year under the slogan ‘Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being’, Rafael Serrada, member of the Governing Board of the Official College of Forestry Engineers (COIM ), retired professor of Forestry and Reforestation at the Polytechnic University of Madrid and former vice president of the Spanish Society of Forest Sciences, referred to forest restoration as a set of activities aimed at recovering the functions that forests provide to society and that have disappeared or are at risk of doing so. He highlighted the multifunctionality of the mountains in terms of biodiversity and supply, and their capacity as regulators of the hydrological cycle and hydrological-forest protection, as well as their cultural and social functions as generators of employment or the enjoyment of their landscapes, environmental education and activities. recreational.

He influenced the different characteristics of Spanish forests, characterized by their diversity and extension, their climatic variables or their vulnerability, which is why he encouraged “fleeing from universal recipes to be able to apply what is needed to each mountain.” “When we are faced with a specific mountain, we must carry out an analysis, a diagnosis and a prognosis based on what is observed to apply a treatment,” he added.

Proposals

Two basic ways

Rafael Serrada explained that the defense, improvement, conservation and use of Spanish forests began in 1848, in two lines: the restoration through treatment of the existing through forestry and the restoration of lost forests with reforestation. In the first case, the basis for maintaining the stability, persistence and multifunctionality of the forests are the regeneration fellings. The second case aims to restore lost forests when the erosive process does not stop over time and it is necessary to reduce runoff to restore the hydrological cycle. “The mountain changes and you have to accompany it,” he said.

On the other hand, he highlighted the wide possibilities of forest restoration for fire prevention, “increasingly extensive due to neglect.” He also spoke of rural development, for which it is necessary to put all the resources into use at the same time, making forest use and correct treatment of the forests.

Initiatives

A story, photography and technical conferences

It was Roque Pérez Palazón, technician in charge of the Forest Management and Protection Service of the General Directorate of Natural Environment of CARM, who was in charge of presenting the program of events and initiatives of DIB 2021 in Murcia, highlighting the ‘Bosque2.O’ campaign, showing the relationship of forests to water. In this month of March there are two outstanding initiatives. In the first place, the presentation of the story ‘The Mystery of Sierra Espuña’, aimed at children from 8 years old, which conveys the importance of forest management to guarantee the persistence of forests. “It is also a story for adults,” he said, referring to the successive explanation of forestry and also being “a tribute to the people who collaborated in the repopulation of Sierra Espuña by planting millions of trees with their hands.” . “A living population must have trees of all ages and forest management work must be aimed at this diversification of ages so that in a hundred years Sierra Espuña continues to be a forest as we know it today,” he added. The story will have as a complement a guide of didactic resources for educators and teachers.

On the other hand, until August 31, photographs may be submitted to the ‘Forest Restoration’ contest, for images related to the generation of green employment. «Forest work is still very unknown to the urban population. Some of these trades are in danger of extinction, although new ones have emerged, and the photographic contest will focus on this topic, “he said.

Finally, there will be face-to-face conferences in October, if the pandemic allows it, with visits to the Northwest of the Region: a technical conference in Caravaca de la Cruz, a visit to the geographical area of ​​the Bullas wine DO and a technical conference and visit to the Regional Park of Sierra Espuña.

Colloquium

Panel of professionals

The event hosted a space in which representatives of the authorities of the organizing committee shared their vision on forest restoration. On behalf of the regional government, the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo Zapata, intervened; from Together for the Forests, Inés González Doncel, professor at the Higher Technical School of Forestry, Forestry and Natural Environment Engineering of the Polytechnic University of Madrid; and as head of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, María Torres-Quevedo García de Quesada, deputy deputy director of Forest Policy and the Fight against Desertification. The meeting fostered dynamism with a question time in which the nearly two hundred attendees who were live could participate. The event was closed by Fulgencio Perona, general director of the Community’s Natural Environment.