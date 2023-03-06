Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, on September 15, 2020, at an official act in Managua. NICARAGUA’S PRESIDENCY (Reuters)

The regime of Daniel Ortega has dealt a hard blow to private companies in Nicaragua this Monday. Through an agreement signed by the Minister of the Interior, María Coronel Kinloch, the Government has ordered the closure of the Higher Council for Private Enterprise (COSEP), the main business chamber in the country, which brings together large businessmen. The cancellation also affects 18 other private sector groups, including fishing associations, small financial companies, coffee producers, farmers, mining, industry and tourism. Representatives of the sector have classified the initiative as a revenge of Ortega for the decision of the businessmen and producers of the country to support the anti-government demonstrations of 2018 and to call national strikes to put pressure on the Government, after his decision to unleash a brutal repression against the protests. . “It’s a scorched earth policy,” says a member of the private sector.

COSEP and the other chambers have not reacted to the measure, which has been published in the official government gazette. Minister Coronel Kinloch justifies the decision in the official document, assuring that the business chambers have failed to comply with procedures established in the country’s laws, including not completing the records before the corresponding State institutions or justifying their financial movements, “ignoring the origin and execution of the funds.

The Government has approved a series of laws that limit the political activity of civil society organizations. Among these regulations is the so-called Foreign Agents Regulation Law, approved by the National Assembly under the control of Ortega, which obliges to register with the State anyone who “performs or works as an agent, representative, employee or servant… or under order… supervision or control of a foreign body… or whose activities are directly or indirectly supervised, directed, controlled, financed or subsidized in whole or in part by foreign governments, capital, companies or funds…”. In this way, many organizations decided to close their operations in rejection of this legislation and the controls and constraints imposed by the regime. Other organizations were directly canceled by the Government, as happened this Monday with the business chambers. According to the official document issued by Minister Coronel Kinloch, private organizations have failed to comply with the requirement of transparency in their activities.

The measure comes after the distancing of the business sector with the Ortega Executive, after years of the so-called “Consensus Government.” COSEP maintained a close relationship with Ortega and all important economic decisions were discussed at negotiation tables between businessmen and the Government, practically without consulting other sectors of society. That model ended after Ortega’s decision to impose social security reforms rejected by the bosses, who, after failing in their attempt to negotiate with the former Sandinista guerrilla, decided to distance themselves from the government and called for demonstrations and national strikes that represented a coup. strong economy for the regime.

Ortega then unleashed a manhunt against the businessmen and ordered the arrest of the COSEP president, Michael Healy, its former president, José Adán Aguerri, and Luis Rivas Anduray, executive president of Banco de la Producción (Banpro), the main one in Nicaragua, with a presence in Central America, the Caribbean and Ecuador. The banker was charged with the same charges as the rest of the detainees in the repressive escalation unleashed by Ortega, including inciting foreign interference, requesting military intervention or using external financing to carry out acts of terrorism that destabilize the regime. The three businessmen were released at the beginning of February and deported to the United States.

In an interview with this newspaper held in Managua during the most critical moments of the anti-government demonstrations and the repression of the regime, Aguerri admitted that the businessmen had made a mistake with Ortega by maintaining the “consensus model” with his government. “If I had known that the result of this entire process was going to be what happened as of April 18, [de 2018, cuando estallaron las protestas]I answer that obviously we are wrong. I would never have gone down that route of work if we had known that this was going to be the final outcome. Never, ”Aguerri said on that occasion.