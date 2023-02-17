The Reggaeton Beach Festival lands this summer, for the first time, in Torrevieja and the Puerto Ricans Bryant Myers and Lunay become the first confirmed artists who will take the stage of the festival that will be held on August 5 and 6 and will be filled with music and environment the Antonio Soria park.

The organization of the festival, which in recent years has established itself as one of the most popular musical events of the summer season, announced last Saturday, through its official Instagram account, that the coastal city is one of those chosen to host this appointment. In this way, Torrevieja becomes a “new paradise of perreo”, as its organizers call this event, of which 10 cities are already part throughout the Spanish geography. In addition, attendees will also be able to enjoy activities, ‘food trucks’ and water attractions.

The RBF will also pass through Benidorm, Marina d’Or, Asturias, Marbella, Barcelona, ​​Santander, Tenerife, Mallorca, Madrid and Galicia; cities for which several singers such as Sech, Mora, Justin Quiles or Polimá Westcoast, among others, have already been confirmed.

This festival has become one of the most important events for reggaeton lovers. Throughout all its editions and cities through which it has passed, renowned artists such as Natti Natasha, Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, Myke Towers, Feid, Karol G or Rauw Alejandro have risen to its stage.

During the coming months, the Reggaeton Beach Festival will continue to announce the artists that will participate in this first edition. In fact, on their website they have a ‘line up’ in which you can check when these confirmations will take place.

The first 1,000 tickets went on sale last Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at a pre-sale price and sold out in just two hours. In fact, those who tried to get them found that the page was down due to the influx of people who were online at the time. However, moments later, everything was back to normal and users were able to finalize their purchase.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Reggaeton Beach Festival website https://reggaetonbeachfestival.com/. Prices range between 65 and 225 euros, depending on the type of subscription chosen.