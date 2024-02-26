Artem Umrikhin's representative denied his refusal to speak to the Russians

The refusal of the leader of the Artik & Asti group Artem Umrikhin to perform in front of the Russians was denied. This was stated by the musician’s representative, the publication reports. “Passion”.

“Artem performs in Russia, on the Internet you can find videos of his performances in Nizhny Novgorod, from City Day in Tula, which absolutely refutes false information about Artem’s reluctance to perform in front of Russians,” said Alexandra Shamis.

At the same time, she confirmed that now Umrikhin really rarely performs. “Not only in Russia, but also beyond its borders. Today, Artem is focused on production activities,” concluded the group’s representative.

Earlier it was reported that the Phoenix music label, co-founded by singer Anna Asti (real name Anna Dzyuba), was sued and demanded more than half a million rubles.