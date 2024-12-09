Only five points in the last five games have been added by Barcelona, ​​which has squandered its lead at the top of the standings. Hansi Flick’s team is not going through a good time, which still maintains the lead despite the current slump. After the last national team break, the Blaugrana team is not the same, neither in sensations nor in results.

Beaten in San Sebastián by Real, they let themselves be tied 0-2 in Vigo, crashed against Las Palmas at home and trusted everything to Lamine Yamal’s top hat and Iñaki Peña’s saves last Saturday at Villamarín, perhaps because the plan allowed him to attack Son Moix with five goals. In almost all of them the youth winger intervened, who at 17 years old is increasingly a leader and the solution.

Very unbalanced

Flick’s team have already played 11 games away from home and have 13 home games left in the championship

Although the game is not with them from November to this point, Barça has the consolation of looking at the calendar and thinking that the worst is over. After Dortmund, they have two games in front of their fans against Leganés and Atlético to demonstrate a maturity and evolution that, being a young and renewed project, has been difficult for them to achieve.

Flick’s team has been more interesting and devastating since the surprise when it was doubted whether it could be a candidate than from the obligation of the favorite because it wanted to abuse long passes and direct play, which was too vertical. It is still unknown if his ceiling was the week in which he beat Bayern and Real Madrid or if he can return to those levels.

High voltage outputs

Barcelona has already passed through the Bernabéu, Montilivi, La Cerámica, Mestalla, Villamarín, Balaídos, El Sadar or Anoeta

With Mbappé’s difficult adaptation and with the injuries that Vinícius, Rodrygo and Bellingham have suffered in this first part of the season, it would seem that the difference in the classification with Madrid is small and should be wider. But a look at the already consumed calendar reveals that Barcelona has played 11 of its 17 League games away from home, while it has only played in six games at home.

In the first four months of competition he has already passed through the Bernabéu, Montilivi, La Cerámica, Mestalla, Villamarín, Balaídos, El Sadar or Anoeta, high-voltage trips. In difficulty, he has performed well solving complicated tasks, such as the comebacks in València and Vallecas or the defeats in Girona and Vila-real. In total, they have won 23 of a possible 33 points, knowing that they missed 4 in the final stretches of the visits to Celta and Betis, both 2-2.

Where can the key be hidden?

There are five fields through which the first two have not yet passed: Valladolid, Getafe, Pizjuán, Cornellà and Metropolitano

The thorny journey gives more shine and merit to the escape that the Blaugrana have achieved. On the other hand, this asymmetry between the first and second round – it was the club that requested it in order to have the hook for a return to the Camp Nou, which at the moment still has no specific date – a priori favors the consolidation of Barça’s leadership that he has up to 13 games left in front of his fans, starting with Leganés and Atlético before Christmas. At the moment, with Flick, Barça has added 83% of the points in Montjuïc, all except the three from the defeat against Las Palmas.

While its great rival, with one less game, has not suffered this decompensation in the calendar and has had the same matches in its stadium as outside (8). In addition to the Barcelona classic, Madrid has ten other games left, including some in which Flick’s team have left points, such as El Sadar or Villamarín.

They add up to more than 1,600 minutes

Pedri, Raphinha and Lewandowski were replaced in Seville thinking about Dortmund but also in May

The League title goes through five stadiums, which are the ones that must still welcome both the Blaugrana and the whites. They are Valladolid, Getafe, Sánchez Pizjuán, Cornellà and Metropolitano, the fiefdom of an Atlético that keeps its options intact. The champion’s key may be hidden there.

But to aspire to that and arrive with guarantees at the five days that there are in the month of May, Flick understands that he must preserve certain basic pieces in his scheme, footballers who have also been subjected to very high demands because Barça started with a squad very depleted by injuries (De Jong, Gavi and Araújo, in addition to Ter Stegen, Bernal, Christensen and Ansu Fati). This is how the changes are understood at Villamarín where they ended up without Olmo, Pedri, Raphinha and Lewandowski, authors of 48 goals.

But the thing is that the Canarian already exceeds 1,600 minutes, the Pole is over 1,700 and the Brazilian has already spent exactly 1,812 minutes on the verge of going, the day after tomorrow, to the Borussia Dortmund field, the current runner-up in Europe. . This Barça, effervescent and irregular, has had to fight against rivals but also with the accumulation of trips and fatigue, but it is being competitive in two competitions, leader in the League and third in the Champions League.