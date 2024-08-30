State of Mexico.- In Texcoco, on the land that would become the New Mexico International Airport (NAIM), President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated the qualified majority that his party obtained in Congress.

“We said that in order to reform the constitution and for those 20 initiatives (which he presented in February) to become a reality, our movement needs to have a qualified majority. And what do you think happened?” he said.

“It was achieved! And here come the reforms so that the programs become the right of all the people!” he said. The president recalled that on February 5 he did not attend the celebration of the 1917 Constitution in Querétaro, because from the National Palace he proposed several reforms, such as to the Judicial Branch, which will be the first that Morena will seek to approve in September, so that ministers, magistrates and judges are elected by popular vote.

Accompanied by his successor, President-elect Claudia Sheinabum, López Obrador said he will leave office happy with what he has achieved, especially with what he called the change in mentality that led to a member of his party being his replacement.

“I’m leaving calmly, we’ve already made progress, there is already an example for future generations, our children, our grandchildren, we have already left them this inheritance, this legacy (…) the recipe that must be applied and that our children and our grandchildren will apply is already very clear: when the oligarchs want to impose themselves again, there will be true democracy again, power of the people and for the people,” he said. Five years and 10 months after the cancellation of the NAIM, the president inaugurated this Friday, August 30, and on the same land, the Texcoco Lake Ecological Park (PELT), an area of ​​​​lagoons, swamps, sports fields and where the perimeter wall and vestiges of the old tracks still remain. The 5 thousand hectares of the NAIM were included in the declaration of 14 thousand hectares declared by López Obrador as a Protected Natural Area; in 300 of them, occupied by the houses of engineers and workers, sports areas were built. The park, 17 times larger than Chapultepec Park, with shelters for plants and animals, areas for concerts, was presented in August 2020, at a cost of 18,370 million pesos. The event, which began an hour and a half late, was also attended by the governor of the state of Mexico, Delfina Gómez, and the leader of the Front of Peoples in Defense of the Land, Ignacio del Valle. “This plaque that we have just unveiled says ‘this is an act of social justice and environmental justice’, and indeed, this project is an act of environmental justice because it recovers the land, it recovers our territory, it recovers the birds, it recovers nature, it recovers life. It is also an act of social justice because we must not forget that they wanted to build an airport here and that for this reason they repressed so that it would not be the people who prevented the construction of the airport,” said the next president.