VATICAN CITY. Blessing of gay couples, abolition of compulsory celibacy for priests, female priesthood, communion for the divorced: the German bishops, through their synod. The Sacred Rooms of Germany are the epicenter of a reformist acceleration that is now spreading in various countries, including Italy. And that in the Vatican and in various European dioceses, starting for example with the Polish ones, is stirring the sleep of many prelates. There is even the specter of a rift.

In Berlin the bishops are working on a “synodal path” which is intended to be “binding”. Rome replied: only the Holy See can decree on these issues. It wasn’t enough. And the tension grows. Also because in the cauldron of meetings of the German episcopate, the commission for marriage and the family has released a text that made a noise: “There was an agreement on the fact that the sexual preference of the man is expressed in puberty and assumes a hetero or homosexual orientation. Both belong to the normal forms of sexual predisposition, which cannot or should be modified with the help of a specific socialization ». Declaration that pushes towards the “normalization” of the conception of homosexuality in the Church.

And then, in Teutonic land, the big players move, starting with the president of the Bishops’ Conference, Monsignor Georg Baetzing. In full harmony with his predecessor Reinhard Marx, cardinal archbishop of Munich. The cardinal recently celebrated a mass for the “twentieth anniversary of queer ministry”. In his homily he called for “an inclusive Church, which opens its doors to all those who wish to walk the path of Christ”. And he called “shocking” the discrimination made “by Christians against the homosexual community”.