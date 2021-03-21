One of the most important demands of the residents of the old town: the remodeling of Subida San Diego street will be a reality in summer. This was announced yesterday by the City Council, which plans to invest 251,106 euros in the works. The project, which will be approved tomorrow at the Local Government Board, will be financed with the surplus of the water service concessionaire.

The works will consist of the renovation of both the water supply and sanitation networks, which are currently made of fiber cement. At the same time, the medium voltage and telephone lines will be buried, as well as the expansion of their conduits. The works also foresee the placement of scuppers to capture the rainwater that runs down the slopes of Monte Sacro, to prevent the street from flooding.

The project includes the replacement of street lighting. The idea is to put new lampposts with 4-meter-high poles, with low-consumption lights. In addition, there will be new sidewalks and the current asphalt, which is very deteriorated, will be replaced by pavement on a single platform in which the sidewalks and the road will be separated by bollards and horizontal markings.

Roldan Square



This remodeling will also affect the stairs on Gloria Street, which go up from San Diego to Sor Francisca Armendáriz, which will recover their old stone curb. New urban furniture will also be placed in the Plaza Roldán with flowerpots, benches and wastebaskets.

Mayor Ana Belén Castejón explained that the objective is that “this street is more friendly for pedestrians, for this we will rearrange the traffic as well as the parking area.” It is clear, he added, that the Subida San Diego “needs an urgent reform due to the deterioration it presents, its very narrow sidewalks and fiber cement pipes,” he said.