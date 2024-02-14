la Autonomous University of the West will deliver tol State Congress On February 26, the initiative to reform the Organic Law. This is according to the letter that the rector Pedro Flores sent to the president of the Permanent Commission and Ricardo Madrid, president of the board of directors of the Legislative power. The reform proposal comes after consultations with the university community. Once the delivery of the document is formalized, the determination that the administration made regarding the election of the rector will be known: whether it is by direct vote or by the University Council previous shortlist.

The speed of the consultation and reform process is attributed to the pressures that the rector Pedro Flores was subjected to. He has been rector for 43 days and has already agreed to do so after a group of teachers and workers, aligned with the Morenoist state administration, held protests for his election. They even took over the university fields and the Rectory itself in Los Mochis so that the Organic Law could be reformed. The reading is that Flores negotiated to do so in exchange for being allowed to serve out his term.

It would be the first university that would succumb to the attempts to reform the organic law, which was attempted in the other two: the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico. In the UAS There was resistance under the argument of violation of autonomy and they went for protection, which they won in a ruling, but there is the appeal for review. And in the UAIM The same thing is expected to happen as in the UAdeO. It is healthy to change, but the problem is when they become politicized, as there is evidence that this occurred in these processes.

