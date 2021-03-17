The first television set arrived in Noviercas (Soria, 150 inhabitants) in 1970. Such an event required an infrastructure to match the occasion. A place known as teleclub, which would also house the only bar in the town. Since then, this space and others with similar characteristics in other small towns have become social centers, agoras for gathering and entertainment for the increasingly aging rural population.

Half a century later, the Noviercas teleclub, named after the poet Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer – he lived in the town for several years with his family – has made headlines again. But with an infinitely greater scope. The rehabilitation of the center, in charge of two young architects, is nominated for the Contemporary Architecture awards of the European Union, the famous Mies van der Rohe, which will be delivered in 2022. The project has also been a finalist for the FAD 2020 awards and has received a special mention in the Hispalyt architecture awards.

The proposal of BIZNA Studio, made up of Rocío García (32 years old) and Pedro Torres (33), for this small construction in Soriana lands is based on respect for the classical architecture of the environment and the optimization of temperatures in places of harsh winters and suffocating summers. The philosophy of the members of the study consists in studying the context in which they are going to act to adapt and update it without forgetting where they are: “We always try to get the most out of the place, the climate, the program and the budget.” Their project in Noviercas, they maintain, is a good example of what they are always looking for, because it maximizes space with “a very modest budget”, thanks to simple solutions both in terms of climate and flexibility and the use of materials.

Thermal mattresses promote balance during all seasons and serve as a spatial relief. Likewise, it is blinded to the north to cover itself from the wind and opens to the south to benefit from the hours of sunshine. A polycarbonate layer serves as a solar collector in winter and heat recovery units favor the air conditioning system.

The self-ventilation system and the geometry itself modulate the temperature since they can be completely opened acting as a covered terrace, providing cross ventilation throughout the property. The architects have also advocated taking advantage of natural light, which is reflected in the concrete of the floors and in the pavement. At night, the polycarbonates transform the teleclub into a beacon that illuminates the main meeting point in Noviercas.

The great concern of the mayor, Pedro Millán, 56, was to renew this social space that urgently needed reform. The slogan was clear: that the place allowed to organize events and make meals. The town did not require much more. Then, in 2017, they launched that contest, totally anonymous and with a budget of about 540,000 euros, without knowing that the project they liked the most for being “appropriate and innovative” would go far beyond their original ambitions and would end up putting Noviercas in a European map of architecture.

“Oysters! We needed a place like this, and welcome all the people who want to see it ”, celebrates the mayor. This municipality of Soria now trusts that its cultural heritage, both the romantic one that Bécquer brings to them and the contemporary one that the new teleclub now provides, will attract tourists and onlookers. The rural environment needs visibility and tourism that can breathe life into them. The councilor explains that “when this happy pandemic ends” they will try to launch campaigns to attract visitors to the town and “the roots of Bécquer”, from now on seasoned with this modern and award-winning building.

The architects did not know Soria until they embarked on this project. Rocío García, from Bilbao with blood from Cádiz, celebrates that work has allowed them to know the heritage and culture of the province. Pedro Torres, for his part, is proud when the mayor sends them photos of people celebrating birthdays or attending plays in the building. These former students of the Polytechnic University of Madrid appreciate the visibility that the awards or nominations give them and, in turn, the benefits that this repercussion can have “so that more is said about empty Spain and the possible actions to promote the rural world ”.

These young professionals insist that they are satisfied with their commitment to the environment, green buildings and adaptation to new techniques. At the moment they already have orders for single-family homes to which they will incorporate that particular mark that has given them a scope that they would never have suspected in Noviercas when they decided to renovate that old teleclub.