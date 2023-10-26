Thursday, October 26, 2023, 3:29 p.m.



In the meantime, the only thing that seems to be clear is that the users of the Oriol Center will continue without setting foot in the Palmeral de Orihuela for a long, long time. They’ve been out for four years and it’s probably even five. This Thursday’s plenary session produced a devastating finding. The government team assumes that it will not be able to put out to tender the rehabilitation project of the center devastated by the Dana of 2019 with the 1.9 million remainders approved last April, during the previous mandate. They will leave it for the next budgets.

There is no time and the funds taken from the municipal piggy bank, as the municipal government recognized, are “diluted” this December 31. By then another countdown will begin, that of the liquidation of this year. The budgets have been extended from 2018 and the PP-Vox executive also already recognizes that, if there are new accounts, they will be in 2024. Even so, these will not be able to be launched until Intervention takes a close look at all the expenses of the current year. That liquidation work, in the case of last year, did not finish until May. Only then, and if the deadlines are not accelerated, will it not be possible to have a budget and new items for this and other investments.

The president of the Ampa of the Oriol Center, Antonio Trujillo, thanked the councilor of Social Welfare, Agustina Rodríguez, for agreeing to include parents in a newly created monitoring commission in which they can be kept up to date with the progress in this file. However, he demanded that the councilor give a public account of the results of the meeting held in Valencia between her and the mayor, Pepe Vegara, with the councilor of the sector, Susana Camarero. At the end of the meeting, municipal sources barely informed the media that the meeting had taken place in “good harmony”, without going into more details and, above all, without closing a commitment for the Generalitat to advance in the drafting of the project. rehabilitation of the old asylum as a new residence for Oriol. The building, which was owned by an order of nuns, was purchased last year by the Consell of former president Ximo Puig.

The socialist spokesperson and former mayor, Carolina Gracia, was especially critical of the current executive’s decision. She denounces that the remainders allocated by her government for the Palmeral work and had the unanimity of the political groups “have been of no use.” She complains that the PP-Vox government has let them lose, in her opinion, for sending the letter with the attached project in a timely manner to the Ministry. As reported last week, Rodríguez did not submit a request to Valencia until the end of last month and the regional administration responded by requiring the complete project and a report from the Department of Culture, which must issue a ruling when the Palmeral center is located within a BIC.

Vandalism extra cost



During the mandate of the former popular mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, the then head of Social Welfare, Almudena Baldó, drafted a project to recover the center of Palmeral. According to Gracia, as this document became outdated due to the continuous vandalism attacks on the building, she had to order a modification for around 3,000 euros that increased the value of the intervention from the initial 900,000 euros to 1.4 million euros.

The Councilor for Urban Planning, Matías Ruiz, explained that, once again, vandalism forces “adjustments” to be introduced in this project by the Gracia executive. He explained that in recent weeks more copper, aluminum carpentry and air conditioning ducts have been stolen. For all this, the former mayor strongly prayed, and in line with her parents, that she launch the bid for the works immediately. “If not, the price will continue to increase with each passing day,” he warned. In his opinion, the works can begin now with the project that she left and then assume if there is an extra cost for elements that have disappeared. He remembers that the project is 1.4 million and the remainders allocated 1.9.



The garden wall of the old asylum narrows the west end of Avenida Duke de Tamames.



Eva Moya



The City Council is studying demolishing the garden wall of the old asylum The old asylum acts as a traffic jam at the west end of Duque de Tamames Avenue. In this sense, the previous PSOE-Cs executive initiated the file to, with the approval of the Generalitat, demolish the garden wall that narrows the street. This is how the socialist councilor, Milagros Lacárcel, reminded the Councilor for Infrastructure, Víctor Valverde. The question from the PSOE councilor was sent late to be included in the agenda, even so he asked it and Valverde answered. The response of the popular spokesperson was that he was unaware of the existence of this file, since, he argued, it was initiated by Urbanism instead of his area, both in the hands of Ciudadanos until last June. Even so, he expressed his willingness to continue this project and contact the Generalitat to transfer the land to the City Council and be able to leave this open space and put an end to these possible risks to road safety due to the dense traffic of heavy vehicles.