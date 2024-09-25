With the support of PAN Senator Miguel Ángel Yuñez, Brunette and their allies already consolidated the qualified majority in it Senateand therefore, “jump or jump” the senators of opposition, it was almost a fact that last night or in the early hours of today the passage of the National guard to the SEDENA.

This reform constitutional would be added to the recent judicial reform with which the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He intends to lay the foundations for combating crime and impunity and guaranteeing the administration of justice, which are becoming a reality just a few days before the end of his term.

However, the opposition, represented by legislators from the PRI, PAN and Movimiento Ciudadano, oppose the reform, claiming that it would consolidate “the militarization of the country,” and even that democracy would end and “a dictatorship” would be established. However, they are a derisory minority in both chambers and can do little to stop the initiatives of the 4T, which also contemplate the disappearance of the so-called autonomous organizations, especially the INAI.

Insecurity crisis like the one they are currently experiencing: SinaloaSonora, Chihuahua, Guanajuato and Jalisco, require urgent and innovative measures and for AMLO and the president-elect Claudia Sheinbaumone of the best options is to twin the National Guard with the SEDENA and the Mexican Navyto more successfully confront cartels and organized crime. Time will tell.

Medley. Since the beginning of the current administration, the public prosecutor Cecilia Hernández has taken on the task of rescuing the properties that the city council “lent in perpetuity” or gave on loan, and one of them corresponds to the facilities of the Peasant Committee Number 5, which is fully justified because there is no reason for organizations that belong to political parties to use properties that belong to the city council or any other government agency.

Only the PRI enjoys these privileges, because the other parties, whether opposition parties such as the PAN, PAS and Movimiento Ciudadano, scratch with their own nails and operate in their own or rented buildings, and even the party’s buildings in the parties in government, such as Morena, PT and PVEM, so there is little chance that Ceferino González will get the city council to let him use the facilities, which are already empty because the CNC has run out of members.

“OSO”. The PAN senator and former presidential candidate, Ricardo Anayamade a “devil of a figure” by voting yesterday in committees “in favor of the National Guard moving to the SEDENAalthough he immediately corrected that he was voting against, that the lapse he made was because he was distracted, which caused the laughter of the others senators.

BLUE. The atmosphere is heating up in the PAN and today the only candidate who has thrown her hat into the ring for the state presidency of the party, Wendy Barajas, will be here and give a press conference, coffee break style.

