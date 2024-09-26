This Wednesday Mexico dawned with Two new reformsthat of the National guard and that of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communitiesThe discussion, positions and voting took place in a marathon session of more than nine hours that lasted all night until almost 7 am the following day.

The legislative chambers have fulfilled their duty President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Both Ricardo Monreal and Adán Augusto López have done their homework. I believe that the leadership of the senator from Tabasco has been felt with the achievement of the 86th vote for the 4Tguaranteeing the qualified majority. The reforms that interest the most President Lopez Obrador will come out on time and the constitutional changes that Claudia Sheinbaum propose, they are not committed.

In six years, the opposition has never ‘found the way’ of the president and has been stumbling around. Everything indicates that they will continue like this for another six-year term. AMLO set the agenda for them until the last minute. While the reforms are approved and the transition is going smoothly, the opposition is busy defending the Spanish crown. The most rancid conservatives have become a contemporary caricature of those who acclaimed the crown in the 19th century.

Regarding the reform approved after 6 am, I think there is little more to add. I cannot imagine any Governor or Mayor doing without the National Guard in security tasks. In some way, it seems to me that this sums up the importance of the reform that has just been approved.

For his part, I think it is important to highlight the participation of the senator from Sinaloa, Enrique Inzunza, in the plenary session. With his interventions in the tribune and in Committees, he is becoming one of the most sensible voices in the Upper House and in the select group of senators that Adán Augusto is promoting to argue in favor of the projects of the 4T. “With a vision of State, let us give the people of Mexico an institution that lives up to their right to security and peace,” concluded the man from Batequitas.

. – AMLO in Sinaloa. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be in Sinaloa on September 28. The agenda remains the same, although many would like him to cancel in order to fuel criticism – which does nothing to help – regarding the climate of insecurity that the three levels of government are dealing with in the state.

With only two days to go until the end of his term, the president will return to the state of the eleven rivers to reaffirm his affection for the people of Sinaloa. A mutual affection that is reflected in the approval rating that is close to 80% at the end of his term. According to the latest Mitofsky survey, young people, businessmen and bankers are the groups that rate López Obrador the best.

There will always be conditions to welcome the most beloved president in history by the people of Sinaloa into the Mexican granary. “Love is repaid with love,” it cannot be any other way.

X: @vanessafelixmx

