If there was still a bridge standing for the PSOE and PP to negotiate to renew the composition of the General Council of the Judicial Power (CGPJ), this Thursday they finished burning. The controversial reform proposed by the Socialists and United We Can to limit the appointments of the body while it is in office – as it has been happening for more than two years – will continue to be processed after Congress rejected the amendments to all the popular ones, Vox , Ciudadanos and JxCat.

The debate was adorned with the same arguments that the different groups have been repeating since last summer the Government resumed the initiative to try to unblock the Judicial Power.

From the Popular Party they continue to maintain their critical position against what they consider to be interference by the Government in the Judiciary. «This Government is giving a pulse to the judges and the European Union. What agreement do you want to reach with a party like Podemos? The vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, has sullied the judges over and over again ”, defended the deputy Carlos Rojas. While from Ciudadanos, the parliamentarian and spokesman Edmundo Bal has directly branded it an “insult”.

The debate took place two days after the European Commissioner for Justice, Vera Jourová, asked the Government that at least half of the 21 members that comprise it (20 plus the president of the body) “should” be elected by the members themselves. magistrates.

From Podemos, its president of the parliamentary group, Jaume Asens, maintains instead that “the situation is indefensible” and accuses the PP of blocking the body. «The PP cannot continue blocking it. It does not happen in any country in Europe where there is a functioning government whose powers are not limited, “he said.

Appointments



The CGPJ, oblivious to the reform urged by the Government to limit its capacities while in office, yesterday made seven appointments to the judicial leadership with a broad consensus of 18 of the 21 members of the body.

They were not supported by members of the progressive sector Álvaro Cuesta, Pilar Sepúlveda and Concepción Sáez. These are members who have been expressing their disagreement with the appointments since the governing body of the judges concluded its mandate in December 2018, in line with the Law Proposal promoted by the PSOE and United We Can parliamentary groups that returns this Thursday to be discussed in Congress.