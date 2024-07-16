The reform of the immigration law, which aims to force the autonomous communities to accept unaccompanied foreign minors to relieve the burden on the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, has begun its process in Congress on Monday, but with little chance of success. This Monday the PP presented a document with “non-negotiable” measures for the agreement, among which they demand greater border control or the declaration of emergency for the entire territory. Despite this initiative, sources from the party leadership privately admit the difficulties in giving the green light to the reform of the law promoted by the central government and that of the Canary Islands, of which the PP is a part: “Today, we are very far from supporting it. The Government has to make a significant movement, we are not going to let ourselves be dragged along.” In a forum in The reasonthe leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, denounced the “call effect” of the Government’s reform and spoke again of the risk of an “avalanche”, going so far as to estimate the possible arrivals in the coming months at “70,000 more people”, a forecast that is difficult to calculate. For Feijóo, one of the problems of the text registered in Congress is that it only addresses the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, which is the priority expressed by the Government since, with the help of the island Executive, it put on the table the option of the obligatory distribution of migrant minors.

Last week, the PP accepted at the Sectoral Conference on Childhood a voluntary distribution of 347 migrant minors (insufficient to alleviate the collapse of the Canary Islands), which caused Vox to break up its five autonomous governments. By sending a proposal by letter to the Ministry of Territorial Policy, the national leadership of the PP is making a move, also under pressure from several of its barons, who reject the reform. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, described it on Monday as “a real joke”. Her counterpart in the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, who governs in a minority after the Vox breakup, clearly stated that the PP cannot support this law, which is “frivolous, not serious and not rigorous”. And in this context, the legal reform will be addressed in Congress, in which the support of the popular party is essential for the bill to be taken into consideration on July 23, in the last plenary session before the holiday break.

The PP’s letter begins with a warning: “If the government had a true sense of responsibility, it would be taking measures within its migration powers to resolve the cause of this migration crisis.” It adds: “Without a powerful economic plan to invest in border control, which includes technical, technological and human resources, aid to communities, cooperation policies with issuing countries and repatriation of people in an irregular situation who have expulsion records, the Popular Party will not support what is nothing more than a patch.” These are the conditions of the Popular Party:

Declaration of immigration emergency for the entire national territory. The PP is demanding that the declaration of emergency go beyond the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla. The measure has a symbolic intention – “because of the figures that exist at the moment, but also because of the forecasts for the coming months” – but also a practical one because with the declaration of emergency, as occurred in the pandemic, direct and urgent awards can be made, which would guarantee a rapid deployment of facilities or contracts. The provision of resources and the hiring of sufficient personnel is one of the concerns of the communities (not only of the PP) in the face of the hypothetical approval of this measure. The reform contemplates two types of derivations that, depending on the territory, may give little room for action. The main one is the one that aims to relieve the islands and consists of transferring, in 12 months, a sufficient number of minors (3,000 in the current situation) so that the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla do not exceed 150% of their capacity. The second derivative implies that once any of these territories is above 150%, the communities will have 15 days to take on the reception of each new minor who arrives, a small margin if they are not prepared for the reception. In any case, each autonomous community has the power to declare an emergency to speed up its contracting of works and services, so the PP’s request suggests that it intends for the State to take charge of all the costs, despite it being an autonomous competence and the fact that the reform already includes a specific allocation to deploy resources, beyond the daily expense of each minor.

However, Feijóo’s statements – “so, when Valencia, which is beyond its capacity, or Murcia or Andalusia have the problems of the Canary Islands, do we modify the organic law again?” – suggest that the intention is for all communities to be able to benefit from the distribution, although it does not say so expressly in the letter. The Government has not closed the door to this possibility once the reform has been approved, although it questions how the capacity of a community such as Valencia is calculated, which claims to be saturated with 1,000 minors when the Canary Islands take in 6,000.

Guarantee minority. The Popular Party wants to involve the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the distribution procedure, with a request almost identical to that made by ERC to approve the law. Both groups want to ensure that minors who leave the Canary Islands do so with a decree of minority issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the competent body in the procedure. The problem with this request is that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is already saturated in this area, in the Canary Islands and in the rest of the territories, and, according to the communities, it takes months to issue these certificates. The bottleneck also depends on the resources available to medical centres, since the decree requires a prior forensic examination and x-rays. The requirement could be applied in the main relocation, which has a 12-month deadline, but it seems unfeasible in transfers that must be made in less than 15 days.

Presentation of a migration policy plan. In its letter, the PP demands a plan to exercise “its immigration obligations with greater intensity and effectiveness in order to substantially contain irregular entries.” It demands a reinforcement of the control of maritime borders and more transit visas for travellers from countries that have used Spanish airports to make a stopover and request asylum. It also asks for “the necessary investments with the countries of origin.” It is a generic request that interferes with the Government’s domestic and foreign policy. Government sources maintain that everything that the PP demands in this regard is already being implemented.

Financial commitment. The PP criticises the lack of an economic report on the funding that will be allocated to this compulsory foster care and states that it only refers to funding for the first year of foster care “when the Government should be responsible for all of it during the guardianship period”. It is essential, they say, that there be “a financial commitment through a multi-year contingency fund”. The proposed reform establishes “sufficient funding as long as the minors maintain this condition”. Sources who have participated in the drafting of this text consider that money “is not a problem”, but that the small print should be discussed once it has been approved.

Provide shelter until emancipation. Here the PP agrees again with ERC, which has claimed that the Catalan reception system supports foreign minors beyond their age of majority (up to 21 years) and that this care should be included in its funding. The proposed law makes it clear on several occasions that the cost will be covered as long as “the minor status is maintained”.

The Government must enable the media and their direct management. The Popular Party is asking for it to be expressly stated that, once an autonomous community “exceeds the capacity of the resources installed, it will be up to the central government authorities to enable the means and their direct management”. It argues that the imposition of the distribution, “without the means for the reception existing” makes it “impossible” for this to be “effective”. The issue at this point is that the competence of the guardianship and reception of minors is autonomous and not state.

No exceptions for Catalonia. In response to Junts’ demands that Catalonia be excluded from the distribution, the PP “demands guarantees” that the reception will be obligatory for all communities, “without exception.” “This must be reflected, so that it cannot be avoided later by transferring immigration powers to any community, as has been expressed in recent weeks.” The Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, already declared in an interview with EL PAÍS that this supposed transfer is “legally and politically unacceptable and unviable.”