The reform of the gag law narrowly missed its first parliamentary process today. It overcame the step from presentation to commission in fits and starts and, for now, without an agreement from the majority to be approved neither in commission nor, much less, in plenary session. Only the ‘in extremis’ vote in favor of ERC, just a few hours after reaching an agreement with the PSC for the budgets in Catalonia, prevented the premature ‘death’ of the reform project, which will at least come with a thread of life to the commission.

Of course, this Tuesday it became clear that the positions are still very distant, for now, to light a new law. The presentation that has been working for months to carry out the modifications to the security law approved by the PP in 2015 gave the go-ahead to a first text, but evidenced the schism that still separates the Government and its parliamentary partners in four essential points and in those that have been blocked for months: the use of rubber balls (article 23); sanctions for disrespect to agents (article 37.4); disobedience or resistance to authority or its agents (article 36.6); and the additional provision that legalized hot returns on the fences of Ceuta and Melilla.

Despite the more than 40 meetings in the last 13 months of the six groups in favor of the reform -PSOE, Unidas Podemos, PNV, ERC, Bildu and Junts- they are still unable to agree on a text in the articles that are behind the 70 % of the sanctions that are imposed by the gag law.

For but against



This Tuesday, in fact, ERC -despite its support for the reform to continue alive- joined its votes to those of Bildu to reject outright the last-minute amendments that PSOE, UP and PNV had presented to try to agree on three of the four articles in dispute (balls, disobedience and resistance to authority).

On the issue of rubber balls, in which Republicans and ‘Abertzales’ insisted that they will only accept their total abolition, the government parties and the PNV offered as an alternative that the Ministry of the Interior prepare a “study on the use of the material riot control” and that from its preparation “the competent authorities develop specific protocols” on “police management of demonstrations and meetings”. Some instructions that, in any case, according to the proposal, should facilitate the “identification of the agents assigned to the units that use this type of material”, “specify the techniques of selective isolation of violent groups” and guarantee that there will be a “system of accountability” so that “the least harmful means for people” are always used.

ERC and Bildu also voted against the proposal of the government parties and the PNV that “disobedience” to authority be understood when it is “manifest”, when there is a “refusal to comply with a legal order”, when use “corporal opposition” or there is an “overt refusal to identify oneself”. The Basque and Catalan separatists maintain that with this vague wording the agents will continue to have too wide a margin to impose serious sanctions.

There was also no agreement between the investiture partners to give the go-ahead to the proposal of the Socialists, UP and PNV to consider disrespect for authority “humiliating, derogatory or offensive expressions or acts that objectively discredit the exercise of the function they represent members of the security forces and bodies” and provided that these are “relevant expressions or acts, without the mere disagreement with a legitimate mandate or the respectful exercise of freedom of expression being considered punishable.” Again, Bildu and ERC considered this wording too interpretable in favor of the agents.

crossed accusations



Beyond the new disagreements on Wednesday, the truth is that the climate has become rare in recent days with accusations between two sides, blaming each other for jeopardizing the birth of the new law.

On the one hand, the two government parties and the PNV, which maintain that the agreements reached so far substantially improve the text of the PP and justify its approval. On the other, the Catalan republicans, the ‘Abertzales’ and the Junts who insist that the articles that the Executive wants to carry out are light years away from a repeal because in reality it only makes aesthetic touches to the regulations approved by the absolute majority of Mariano Rajoy a few years ago. almost eight years now.

This rugged reform that Pedro Sánchez promised would be immediate when he came to power in 2018 has already involved the main ‘swords’ of the parties concerned. On Tuesday, the spokesman for the Socialist Group in Congress, Patxi López, blamed, without citing them, EH Bildu and ERC for putting the reform at risk, called on them to “come to their senses” and insisted that “everything for which the Citizen Security law began to be called the Gag Law, it would disappear with the agreement we already have. “We have agreed to more than 37 transactions and more than 7 amendments so that the new law provides transparency, rights and protection,” said López.

His words were immediately refuted by Jon Iñarritu, the Bildu deputy who is leading the offensive of government partners to get the PSOE to agree to reform the four articles of contention. «Mr. López, you know that the reality is precisely the opposite. The gag law is named for the most harmful articles (those for which it is most penalized). The PSOE refuses to deactivate them and proposes to maintain a light gag law, breaking its promise, “the Basque parliamentarian snapped.