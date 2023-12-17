Sunday, December 17, 2023, 08:40



The delayed work of the Duke of Tamames still has to overcome one obstacle and not a small one. The budget is fair and the City Council's priority, as LA TRUTH has learned, is not precisely what is most attractive on the outside, but rather what runs underground. And its condition is not exactly ideal.

The previous government team had a reform on the table that was going to turn this commercial road into one of the most modern with more trees, a bike lane and fewer parking spaces. The technicians do not comment on the final finish, but they do advocate that, before starting to do so, repair all the pipes.

The drinking water networks, according to sources consulted, are not excessively old compared to other parts of the municipality, but it would be advisable to replace them to avoid leaks in the medium term. Some water leaks that, on the other hand, do occur in another channel that many Oriola residents are unaware of that circulates precisely under the feet of one of the most central roads that support the most traffic.

In the past, the Molins irrigation ditch ran under the open sky along Duke of Tamames Avenue. This channeling is very old and was buried. The structure has multiple defects that manifest with each round of irrigation in humidity and leaks into the basement of the buildings next to which it runs.

The work intended to operate only in the section between Glorieta and José Ávila Street. The problems with this irrigation ditch are so obvious that, just below, on Temístocles Almagro Street, a community of neighbors has been complaining for years that the irrigation sometimes leaves their garages flooded.

The work in Duke of Tamames was stopped during the last term, among other things, by the merchants' fear of losing customers due to the lack of parking. The previous executive always defended that later those spaces would be recovered on the Príncipe de Asturias avenue and would be increased with future deterrent parking.

The works were contemplated within the subsidy program of the Provincial Council's Plan Plan for the period 2020-223. In the new call, the current local executive plans to allocate part to resurfacing in 2025 those parts of the road that are in the worst condition.