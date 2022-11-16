The former president and former counselor Cerdá would see the penalties they face lessened if it is considered that there was no personal gain
The modification of the crime of embezzlement of public funds, which is being studied by PSOE, Podemos and ERC to reduce the punishment when there has been no personal gain, could affect the fight against corruption that has been waged in the Region in recent years. This reform –still in the making– threatens to have a direct effect
#reform #crime #embezzlement #PSOE #values #benefit #Valcárcel
Leave a Reply