The priority of Andrés Manuel López Obrador is to win the presidency of the Republic and control of the Congress of the Union in the 2024 elections.

For the first thing, to keep the presidency, I don’t see a greater risk today since the squalid partisan opposition will give it to him. The challenge is to maintain majorities in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, as well as the government of Mexico City, which he considers something personal.

That is why it is essential for him to break the bloc of parties, in which he achieved enormous progress by extending the work of the armed forces in tasks of public security, where he fractured that opposition alliance and left it broken.

And that is what it is doing now, making it irreversible so that it does not reach the electoral process of 24 alive.

His strategy is to deepen it with his electoral reform for which, as Dr. José Antonio Crespo says, he does not need the Constitution, only adjustments to secondary laws, for which he has a legislative majority, and then four ministers, with whom he already has in the plenary session of the Court, to declare it constitutional as happened with the Electricity Law.

That is what López Obrador is doing while the partisan opposition will continue to be hooked on that presidential bait.

The challenge for society is to overcome the parties, their miseries, and the presidential power, and their interests, at the ballot box.

1. ADAM.- The president sent a very strong signal yesterday when he disqualified his brother José Ramiro’s offensive against Adán Augusto López Hernández and his repeated support for Claudia Sheinbaum in an event attended by Javier May, director of Fonatur and whom he revealed as governor of Tabasco . He said that neither his brother nor anyone from his family represented him. Those are not the ways, he made it clear to everyone, May included;

2. EMPTY.- Currently there are 127 of the 128 senators established by the Constitution. And it is that Américo Villarreal’s license to be governor of Tamaulipas, his substitute died in a road accident in Zacatecas, on October 8 in which his wife also died. Last night, it was reported that on the 23rd, the plenary session will issue the call for the extraordinary election to fill this gap that affects the majority of the Morena bench; Y

3. DATA.- On Sunday, with the responsibility of governing the citizen’s march, Martí Batres reported that the attendance had been between ten thousand and twelve thousand people, an incredibly false figure even for him. But it had to be lowered. Yesterday the president, who also lowered him, said that there had been between fifty and sixty thousand, that they had not filled even half of the Zócalo. Between Batres and AMLO there is a difference of five times, but no one flinched when, in addition, there were obviously more than 250,000, two sockets, according to his data.

